Who are the Arsenal players out on international duty? Full list revealed after William Saliba withdrawal

Arsenal players are enjoying a remarkable season and have caught the eye of their respective nations. Eighteen of Mikel Arteta's squad are set for action in the first international break of the year.

The Gunners head into the break off the back of a superb 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. They sit atop the Premier League with an eight-point cushion over second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arsenal players will turn their attention to international duty. Arteta wants just one thing in return from those heading out for UEFA Euro 2024 and African Cup of Nations qualifiers (via football.london):

"(I ask) that they (the international players) really look after themselves in this period,"

Gunners duo Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan) and William Saliba (France) withdrew from their respective national team squad due to injury. Nevertheless, here are the 18 Gunners players who will be representing their countries during the break:

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and forward Bukayo Saka have been selected by Gareth Southgate for England. Ramsdale will hope to displace Jordan Pickford as the Three Lions' first-choice shot-stopper against Italy and Ukraine. Meanwhile, Saka will look to continue his superb international career that saw him net thrice in four games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The duo may come up against teammates Oleksandr Zinchenko (Ukraine) and Jorginho (Italy). Young attacker Emile Smith Rowe has been selected in England's U21 squad and could gain vital first-team minutes against France and Croatia.

Meanwhile, January signing Jakub Kiwior is set for game time with Poland. His team take on the Czech Republic and Albania. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Matt Turner will head to North America to represent the USA. They clash with Grenada and El Salvador. His fellow Gunners shot-stopper Karl Hein may get the chance to earn his 19th and 20th senior caps for Estonia against Hungary and Austria.

Thomas Partey has been in fine form this season and has earned a spot in Ghana's squad for their home and away games against Angola. Kieran Tierney should get minutes for Scotland when they take on Spain and Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's Norway.

Granit Xhaka will likely captain Switzerland against Belarus and Israel. Leandro Trossard could play under new Belgium boss Domenico Tedesco against Sweden and Germany. Fabio Vieira may be in action for Portugal U21s against Romania and Norway.

Loanees:

Auston Trusty (on loan at Birmingham City) - USMNT

Runar Alex Runarsson (GK) (on loan at Alanyaspor) - Iceland

Folarin Balogun (on loan at Reims) - England U21s

Nuno Tavares (on loan at Marseille) - Portugal U21s

Arsenal destroy Palace ahead of international break

Saka ran the show as the Gunners impressed.

Arsenal headed into the international break with a comprehensive victory over Palace. They dominated proceedings and put themselves in a good position in the title race.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Saka (2) and Xhaka did the damage for Arteta's side. Jeffrey Schlupp grabbed a consolation for the Eagles. The result was never really in doubt as the Gunners romped to victory at the Emirates. They have now won 22 of 28 league games as they eye their first league title in 19 years.

