"Who is the better number 9?" - Liverpool told that they should have signed 26-year-old Premier League striker instead of Darwin Nunez 

Peterborough United chairman Darren MacAnthony has told The Hard Truth podcast that Liverpool should have signed Brentford striker Ivan Toney instead of Darwin Nunez.

Toney has made a scintillating start to the new season with five goals and three assists in seven appearances.

The English striker scored a memorable hat-trick against Leeds United on September 3.

Meanwhile, the Reds' club-record £85 million signing of Nunez has been a little less impressive.

The Uruguayan has managed one goal and an assist in his first three competitive fixtures for Jurgen Klopp's side.

He has missed three of the Anfield giants' fixtures through suspension due to headbutting Crystal Palace's Joachim Anderson.

Toney was formerly of Peterborough and joined Brentford from the Posh in 2020 for £5.4 million.

Reds fan MacAnthony has suggested that Klopp's side should have signed the English forward instead of the Uruguayan striker (via Rousing the Kop):

“Let me ask you the next question. Darwin Nunez, £85 million, 23, Ivan Toney, 26. Who is the better number nine?"

He continued by touching on the type of football the Anfield side play, saying:

“Nunez might have a hell of a career, he might do really well for Liverpool, Liverpool like to be direct – let’s not joke Liverpool are a direct football team, all of our goals come from full-backs and crosses."

MacAntony believes Toney would flourish in Klopp's system, concluding:

"We are a little direct and it suits us, there’s nothing wrong with that. You’re telling me an Ivan Toney in Liverpool’s team wouldn’t score 25 goals with those full-backs delivering. Come off it!”

Liverpool manager Klopp not worried about Nunez's form

Nunez's start to the season has been disappointing

Nunez's unremarkable start to life at Anfield has concerned many of the club's supporters.

Especially considering the astronomical fee the Reds paid Benfica for the striker in June.

However, Klopp is not stressing about the lack of goalscoring form shown by the forward thus far in his Anfield career.

He was asked by reporters if he was worried following a disappointing 0-0 draw against Merseyside rivals Everton on September 3 (via Express):

“No. He has had a start-stop integration. We play all the time and that means we cannot train constantly. In the sessions he’s had he looks really good, but he still has to be integrated."

Klopp added:

“He didn’t score but it’s not a concern, it’s just the situation. It’s all fine for the moment in that perspective. We fought, didn’t play always extremely well, but we had top chances and didn’t use them. We could have won, but we could have lost, so we take it and move on."

