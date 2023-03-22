Who is Brooke Norton-Cuffy? Meet the Arsenal star named among top 50 wonderkids in the world right now

Arsenal right-back Edward Norton-Cuffy has been named in GOAL's list of the top 50 wonderkids in the world. The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Coventry City. He has played 13 matches for the Championship side this season, helping them keep five cleansheets.

Norton-Cuffy was on loan at Rotherham United in the first half of the season but shifted to Coventry City in the January transfer window.

Given the Gunners are struggling with a shortage of right-backs, Norton-Cuffy could be involved with the first team next season.

The Hale End youth academy graduate is yet to make a senior appearance for the current Premier League leaders. Given Mikel Arteta's preference for promoting youth players, Norton-Cuffy will be hopeful about getting an opportunity with the main squad.

Norton-Cuffy has been described as a technically adept yet physically dominating full-back, the kind of profile that is invaluable in Arteta's system.

Journalist revealed two Arsenal stars are close to agreeing new deals

While Arsenal have been trying to tie down Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba to long-term contracts for a while, they have only been able to do so with Martinelli so far.

Journalist Chris Wheatley, however, revealed that fans can expect good news soon regarding Saka and Saliba. Speaking on the National World YouTube channel, Wheatley said (via The Boot Room):

"I think you put it in good words there, it seems sealed and it is all but sealed. Bukayo Saka is set to put pen to paper on that new long-term deal very shortly. It’s all agreed on Saka’s side, it’s all agreed on Arsenal’s side. It’s just a matter of time before it is confirmed. Bukayo Saka is going to become Arsenal’s highest paid player.”

Wheatley added:

“Saliba, we’re expecting him to sign a new long-term deal very soon. Again, it’s a matter of time before that is completed. Saliba wants to stay at the club so there’s no real surprise that he’s going to put pen to paper. He’s someone Mikel Arteta really values.”

Saka has been one of the Premier League's best players this season. He has scored 12 goals and has provided 10 assists in 28 league matches this campaign.

Saliba, on the other hand, has been a mainstay at the heart of the defense alongside Gabriel Magalhaes. He has made 33 appearances across competitions for the Gunners this term.

