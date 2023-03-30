Who is Cam Reading? Meet Scott McTominay’s girlfriend who won hearts online as Manchester United star shined with Scotland 

While Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay bagged a brace for Scotland in a 2-0 win over Spain, his girlfriend Cam Reading soaked up the sun in Dubai. She also posted snaps of herself on social media.

The 26-year-old was on song during the international break. He scored back-to-back braces for Steve Clarke's side against Cyprus and Spain.

Cam Reading is a director at asset management firm Fortress Capital. She is active on social media, especially Instagram, and often posts pictures with McTominay. Reading has nearly 10k followers on the social media platform.

"I’ve never seen anything like it" - Manchester United star Scott McTominay after the win against Spain

Scott McTominay has found it hard to get regular game time for Manchester United this season, making only 13 starts for the Red Devils across competitions. However, he put in a remarkable performance for his national team against Spain in their UEFA Euro qualifier.

The defensive midfielder reacted to Scotland's latest performance, saying after the match (via Metro):

"We did really, really well. We knew they’d have lots of the ball, and the manager said be clinical when we had the opportunities, and I thought we had enough opportunities tonight to really hurt them and score some goals."

McTominay further revealed that while growing up, he used to be an attacking midfielder, which came as a surprise to many fans. The 26-year-old said:

"As a kid, I was an attacking midfielder – I like to get in the box. I’ve got to keep doing that, I know I can add more goals and assists to my game. Everyone was at it, diving around, making the game slow. It’s difficult, but sometimes that’s the way it’s got to be. When you’re winning, you’ve got to do stuff like that. Look at this place – I’ve never seen anything like it, incredible."

McTominay also thanked the Scottish fans for their support during the historical win over Spain. The Manchester United midfielder said:

"The manager said this is our chance to create legacies as Scotland players and these are the nights in 20, 30 years that people remember. We can’t thank the fans enough."

McTominay will now return to his club side as they prepare to take on Newcastle United on Sunday, April 2.

