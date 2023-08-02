Who is Chris Kuzemka? Meet USWNT star Trinity Rodman's boyfriend who she recently described as the love of her life

USWNT star Trinity Rodman is one of the most popular women's footballers. Trinity. The daugher of NBA legend Dennis Rodman recently informed fans that she's in a relationship with Chris Kuzemka.

While many were crushed to know that the young footballing sensation is in a relationship, fans might be keen to know more about Kuzemka.

Kuzemka is a college basketball player and plays for Loyola Maryland Greyhounds. He was awarded the Player of the Year at the Centreville High School in Virginia.

Much like Rodman, Kuzemka also comes from a family of athletes. His father Justin played in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Right before heading into the FIFA Women's World Cup, Trinity Rodman uploaded a video alongside Kuzemka, captioning it:

"Happy birthday to the love of my life. Thank you for being the sunshine in my life. U help me improve, pushing me to be a better and more positive human every single day and I’m forever grateful for that push from u. I fall in love with you over and over and over again, and it’s my favorite thing. I’m’m so happy that it is your golden birthday but also my very first World Cup gameday with u by my side LITERALLY. My actual angel I love you."

What USWNT star Trinity Rodman said about her father's absence in her life?

Trinity Rodman is the daughter of a bonafide NBA legend Dennis Rodman. Trinity, though, has said that her father has been absent for most of her life.

The USWNT star said that Dennis hasn't played much of a role in her life, often going months without seeing her father:

"My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all, and most people don’t know that. We don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months, if not years, without his presence or communication."

Meanwhile, Trinity Rodman and Co. have reached the Round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where they could meet France on Sunday (Aug 6).