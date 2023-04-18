Who is Cindy Kimberly? Meet Dele Alli’s girlfriend who recently sent fans into frenzy after flashing b***s by road

Dele Alli's girlfriend Cindy Kimberly stunned fans when she flashed her b**** in a photo shoot on a road in California.

The 24-year-old Spanish model made the trip to the United States to attend the music festival Coachella. However, donning a white outfit with brown boots, she took fans by surprise by flashing a b*** in a snap posted on her Instagram. Cindy Kimberly captioned it:

"It was woodstock in my mind."

Cindy Kimberly is a famous influencer and model from Spain. However, she rose to fame when pop star Justin Bieber shared a picture of her on his Instagram account, asking (via The Sun):

"OMG who is this!"

The model was only 17 at the time and was earning extra cash through babysitting for a mere £2.90 per hour.

After Bieber's post, Kimberly was soon signed up by Spanish modeling agency Uno Models. She has featured on the cover of Spanish GQ magazine and now boasts seven million followers on Instagram. Her followers are often treated to drawings and pictures by Kimberly who is also an assured artist.

She was born in the Netherlands on November 16, 1998. Her mother is Indonesian, while her father is Spanish. The influencer grew up in Costa Blanca, where she lived with her mother. She always had a burning desire to become a model.

Cindy Kimberly was first spotted with Everton attacker Dele Alli, 27, while holidaying on a yacht in Capri, Italy. She has also been romantically involved with Bieber and F1 star Lewis Hamilton.

Her Instagram displays her relationship with Alli as the two grow closer and closer: pictures of brushing their teeth together and holidaying

Sir Alex Ferguson expected big things for Cindy Kimberly's partner Dele Alli

Dele Alli was touted for big things by Alex Ferguson (not in pic).

Dele Alli's football career has taken a dramatic fall from grace. He has gone from featuring at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to struggling at Turkish outfit Besiktas.

The former Tottenham Hotspur attacker has spent this season on loan at Kara Kartallar from his parent club Everton. However, he managed just three goals in 15 appearances across competitions at the Vodafone Stadium.

Alli is back in England as he recovers from a muscular partial avulsion. A player once heralded as a future Three Lions superstar's career is stagnating. He featured 269 times for Spurs, scoring 67 goals and providing 61 assists.

Legendary former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson once said that he expected Alli to have a bright future before his current struggles. He told Gary Neville on LAD Bible in 2021:

“I thought Dele Alli was going to be a top player, I must admit. I don’t know what’s happened there.”

Alli has been wrapped in controversy after being spotted with nitrous oxide. He recently announced that he will be taking a step back from social media as he nurses his injury.

