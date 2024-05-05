Who is Cristian Arango? Meet 29-year-old striker who is behind only Lionel Messi in MLS goalscoring charts

As Lionel Messi put on a stunning performance to help Inter Miami win 6-2 over the New York Red Bulls, Cristian Arango also helped his side win. The Real Salt Lake striker has now scored nine times in only 11 MLS appearances this season.

Real Salt Lake hosted Sporting Kansas City in their MLS Matchday 11 encounter, and the game looked set to end in a stalemate. With only 10 minutes of regulation time remaining, their ever-reliable striker turned up with the winner once more.

With nine goals this season, Cristian Arango sits just behind the Inter Miami duo of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, who have 10 goals each, in the goalscoring charts. His form has earned him a great deal of recognition this season, especially within the MLS.

A Colombian international, the 29-year-old Arango has had something of a journeyman career since making his professional bow in his native country. He has been on the books of multiple clubs in Portugal, as well as Spanish outfit Valencia.

Cristian Arango first found his way into the MLS in 2021, when he joined Los Angeles FC after a stint with Millionarios in Colombia. The striker scored 14 goals in 17 games and was named the league's Newcomer of the Year.

Arango joined Real Salt Lake in 2023 and managed six goals in 11 games for the side. He was named the club's captain earlier this year and has contributed nine goals for the side since then.

Cristian Arango has helped his side remain undefeated in each of their last seven games in the MLS. The striker is a front-runner for the MVP award alongside Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi breaks multiple records in Inter Miami win

Lionel Messi was front and center for Inter Miami as they claimed a comfortable 6-2 win over New York Red Bulls in the MLS. The Argentine great scored one goal and provided five assists for the Herons as they began May with a win.

The performance against the Red Bulls saw Messi become the first player in MLS history to record six-goal contributions in a single game. He also became the first player to record five assists in a single MLS game.

Messi also became the first player to achieve these feats in just one half of MLS football, as all of his contributions came in the second half. The 36-year-old is still producing at a very high level for the Herons despite his age.