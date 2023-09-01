“Who is Cristiano Ronaldo?” – Katia Aveiro annoys Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother in hilarious airport video 

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, recently shared a video on her Instagram story where she could be seen teasing her mother Dolores Aveiro.

The family could be seen landing on the Cristiano Ronaldo airport in Madeira. Katia Aveiro was recording a video where she asked her mother to smile at the camera by teasing her. She said (via HIPER):

“Are you mad, Mrs. Dolores? Didn't have breakfast? (…) Give the camera a little smile."

Dolores replied, saying:

“I don’t even feel like laughing."

Katia Aveiro then further went on to make a hilarious remark about the name of the airport as she said:

“Mom, do you know what the airport is called? (…) Who is Cristiano Ronaldo?”

Katia Aveiro's traveling snaps

Katia Aveiro enjoying her vacations

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after leading Al-Nassr to the win against Al-Shabab

Ronaldo has been playing a starring role for Al-Nassr so far this season as the Portugal captain has already scored 11 goals this term. He scored a brace in the latest Saudi Pro League encounter against Al-Shabab.

Al-Nassr managed to rack up a 4-0 win and apart from his brace from the penalty spot, the team's captain also provided an assist for Sadio Mane. After his dazzling display, Ronaldo took to social media to post a message as he wrote:

"What an amazing atmosphere in our stadium! Very happy to celebrate this win with our fans! Fantastic performance from the team! Vamooos Al-Nassr!"

Ronaldo was also adjudged the winner of the Saudi Pro League's Player of the Month award for August. His rich vein of form has been one of the main reasons behind Al-Alamy currently riding a two-game winning streak.

Fans will keep a keen eye on whether the 38-year-old can inspire yet again when Al-Nassr return to action against Al-Hazm on September 2.