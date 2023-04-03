Who is Cristiano Ronaldo's future mother-in-law? Report reveals details about Georgina Rodriguez's mom

Georgina Rodriguez's mother and Cristiano Ronaldo's future mother-in-law, Ana Maria Hernandez, have not been in the limelight much. Despite the widespread popularity and celebrity status of her daughter, little is known about the woman who raised the Argentine model and influencer.

According to reports from La Vanguardia (via El Comercio), Ana Maria Hernandez was born in the Spanish town of Aguilas but gave birth to her daughters in Buenos Aires, Argentina. After the birth of Georgina in 1994, Hernandez and her husband, Jorge Eduardo Rodríguez, moved their family to Spain.

Rodriguez mentioned this in an interview (via El Mundo):

“My father is Argentine and my mother is from Murcia. They went to Buenos Aires with my sister Ivana so they could meet my father's family. They decided to stay there for a while and I was born. My father tried to convince my mother to live in Argentina, but he was unsuccessful and, when I was one year old, they returned to Murcia. Later, we moved to live in Jaca."

Despite her apparent discretion and secretive ways, Georgina Rodriguez's mother has played an integral role in the family's foray into the hospitality industry. As reported by El Mundo, the Rodríguez family invested in a hamburger restaurant in the bustling bar district of Jaca. The report claims that Cristiano Ronaldo's future mother-in-law took on the challenge of managing the eatery.

However, despite their best efforts, the restaurant ultimately failed to thrive, and the family was forced to close its doors just a year later. It was around this time that the separation of Georgina's parents also occurred, adding to the mystery surrounding Hernandez's past and personal life.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are popular, little remains known about Georgina's mother

Georgina Rodriguez herself has made only passing references to her mother in public. This has left fans and journalists alike yearning for more information about the woman who helped shape her into the successful model and social media influencer she is today.

Even in the popular Netflix series "I Am Georgina," which chronicles Georgina's life, little is said about Hernandez, adding to the intrigue surrounding her.

Despite the lack of information, Hernandez's impact on her daughter's life and career can hardly be ignored. Georgina's immense popularity, success, and affiliation with Cristiano Ronaldo have made her a household name. But as the world continues to follow Georgina Rodriguez's every move, the enigma of Ana Maria Hernandez only grows more intriguing.

