“Who cursed us bruh”, “One in, one out” - Arsenal fans worried as star player misses out on Wolves clash after William Saliba returns to line-up

Arsenal fans have taken to X to express their frustrations as they were handed a bittersweet feeling ahead of their Premier League match with Wolves today, January 25. Captain Martin Odegaard was excluded from the matchday squad while defender William Saliba returned and was included in the starting XI.

The Gunners have dealt with a plethora of injury problems this season and it doesn't seem to abate anytime soon. Before today's match, Saliba sat out Arsenal's Premier League match against Aston Villa last week Saturday which ended 2-2 after picking up an injury against Tottenham Hotspur on January 15.

Odegaard also has sat out of several matches during the ongoing season as his absence was massively felt by the Gunners. The Norwegian returned to action for Arsenal in November and has propelled them to a series of crucial wins.

However, in what will come as a harsh note to the ears of the Arsenal faithful, Odegaard was not included in the match against Wolves and this is due to illness. On the flip side, Saliba made a much-anticipated return to the squad.

After the lineup was released, fans took to X to express their mixed emotions.

An X user wrote:

''Saliba returns and now Odegaard is out ? Who cursed us bruh 😭😭''

Another tweeted:

''Saliba returns, Ødegaard misses out. One in, one out policy continues 🙌''

''Players return, others misses out.'' another wrote

''WHERE IS MARTIN'' a fan asked

''Where skipper at'' another queried

''Now we don’t have øde'' another wrote

''No Odegaard. Only one attacker on the bench and he's as good as useless anyway. WE NEED SIGNINGS IF WE ARE TO WIN THIS LEAGUE'' another opined

What Mikel Arteta said ahead of Arsenal's game with Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave his assessment of his side and that of Wolves ahead of their EPL clash. The Spaniard claimed that his side is now much better than they were at the start of the season.

Arteta said via the club's website:

''I think we are a much better side than since the start of the season, in every sense because we have evolved a lot as a team. We’ve had some very important experiences and the way we have competed throughout the last six or seven months with everything that has happened, it’s outstanding I think.''

Wolves recently appointed a new manager Vitor Pereira after parting ways with previous manager Gary O'Neil. On facing the new manager, Mikel Arteta said:

''He’s been in for a few weeks already, so we already know [what he’s like]. I know Vitor very well from previous clubs as well and what his ideas are, and it’s very clear how he sets up his team. He has had a really good impact on the team, and it will be a really tough match tomorrow. They are a really well-coached team, and especially there, they are difficult to beat.''

He added:

''The structure and the organisation are different, there are certain very clear principles of what he wants to achieve with and without the ball, as well as certain players in different moments. Now they are in a different moment as well, so everything is important.''

