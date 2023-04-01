Who is David Rocastle? Meet the Arsenal hero who lost battle with cancer and received special tribute before Leeds clash

Arsenal paid a touching tribute to club hero David Rocastle ahead of their Premier League clash against Leeds United at the Emirates on April 1. Rocastle was a talented midfielder who unfortunately lost his life to cancer aged just 33 in 2001.

The player also spent one season with Leeds. He was commemorated on the field as both sides brought out a jersey with his name on it.

Rocastle joined Arsenal's youth structure in 1982 before being promoted to the senior squad in 1985. He spent seven years with the team. He was a player with brilliance and flair with the ability to play centrally and on the right. He also represented the England national team on multiple occasions.

Following his time at Highbury, he was surprisingly sold to Leeds United just before the 1992-93 season. He did not have the desired impact at the club and eventually spent time at Chelsea.

Rocastle announced in February 2001 that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma the previous year. He sadly lost his battle with the affliction, passing away on 31 March 2001.

Mikel Arteta explains decision to drop Bukayo Saka from Arsenal starting lineup

Bukayo Saka has been named on the bench.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up on his decision not to hand a start to Bukayo Saka against Leeds United in the Premier League. The Spaniard instead chose to hand a start to Gabriel Jesus, who partners Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard in attack.

Arteta said:

“He wasn’t able to train yesterday as he wasn’t well but today he feels a little bit better, so we’ve put Gabby [Jesus] in. He brings a lot of energy, quality, movement & chaos. He’s a player we’ve been missing & it’s good to have him back.”

This marks the end of a long streak for the winger. He was named in the starting lineup for the Gunners' last 54 Premier League games, a run stretching back to December 2021.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes