Who are Dele Alli’s biological parents? Meet Denise and Kenny Alli who first met at a UK nightclub

Dele Alli's biological mother Denise met the player's biological father Kenny Alli at a night club in the UK. The player recently gave a tell-all interview with Gary Neville on the Overlap show that has left fans stunned.

Since then, they're keen to know the real identity of the player's parents and his family members. A report from OJB Sport has focused on the same.

Alli was born on April 11, 1996 in Milton Keynes. Alli's mother Denise had two daughters, Barbara and Becky, from a previous relationship. She met Alli's father Kenny (Kehinde) in a nightclub and broke up three years after the player was born.

Kenny, a tech engineer, was in his academic days when he met Denise. He was pursuing his Master's degree at the De Montfort University at the time. One family member of Dele Alli said about Kenny and Dele's relationship:

“We went to the UK from Nigeria with academic qualifications. We had to struggle, and I can tell you we are one of the pacesetters in IT in the UK.

"After finishing his Master’s, Kenny returned to Lagos. “Kenny used to take Dele everywhere in Nigeria. We worked very hard to be who we are today. Nobody took him to Nigeria as punishment.”

Dele Alli's biological mother reacted to player's tell-all

In his tell-all interview with Gary Neville, Dele Alli made some stunning revelations. He claimed that he was molested at a very young age. The former Tottenham Hotspur star's words stunned fans.

Alli's biological mother has now responded to the interview. She said she was left heartbroken after hearing that her son was molested, an occurrence she had no idea about. She told The Sun:

“I have not been able to stop crying since I heard my son describe the abuse he suffered as a child. I had no idea he’d been molested."

She added:

"I’m so sorry. It breaks my heart to think that someone I allowed into my house might have betrayed my trust in the worst possible way. I cannot put into words how upset I am. I no longer have contact with my son - and only hope I’ll have the chance to see him again."

Dele Alli is now back at Everton after a failed loan spell with Turkish league side Fenerbahce. There's no denying the fact that Alli is one of the most naturally talented English players recently. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether he can rejuvenate his career.