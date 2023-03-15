Who is Diogo Dalot's fiancee? Meet Claudia Lopes who agreed to marry Manchester United defender after attending Chris Brown gig

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is enjoying his best season to date in Red Devils colors and by his side is 27-year-old fiancee Claudio Lopes.

Lopes is also Portuguese and the couple started dating during the right-back's loan spell at AC Milan in 2020-2021. The United man stunned his partner with a proposal after enjoying a Chris Brown gig at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Dalot took Lopes to a room filled with roses and large LED letters laid out with the question: 'Marry Me?'. The Portuguese defender also decorated the room with red balloons, setting a picturesque setting for the engagement.

The couple were joined at the US rapper's gig by fellow Manchester United players Fred, Antony, and Lisandro Martinez. Their partners were also present at the 'Forever' singer's concert.

Dalot took to Instagram after popping the question and captioned the post:

"02.03.2023 YES to the rest of our lives."

His Red Devils teammates David de Gea, Anthony Martial, and Tom Heaton were in the comments congratulating him. The date of the wedding is yet to be revealed.

Lopes joined Dalot in heading back to Old Trafford in 2001 once his loan spell with Milan came to an end. She is seemingly launching a new home design firm which is tagged in her Instagram bio.

The Portuguese was seen cheering Dalot on at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as he represented Selecao das Quinas. Lopes will often upload heartwarming pictures of herself and the Manchester United defender enjoying their travels across the globe.

Manchester United in advanced talks with Dalot over a new deal

The Red Devils want Dalot to sign a long-term deal.

Dalot has a year remaining on his Manchester United contract after the Premier League club triggered a one-year extension in his deal. However, the Red Devils appear eager to seal his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Sun reports that Erik ten Hag's side are keen to offer Dalot a long-term extension. They are wary of interest from La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The Portuguese right-back has been in fine form this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists in 31 appearances across competitions. He has become an integral part of Ten Hag's defense throughout the season.

Dalot was asked about signing a potential new deal with Manchester United in January. He replied (via Manchester Evening News):

"I love this club and I love to play for this club. We will see how things progress, but we are in a good direction for the team and, for me, this is the most important and, hopefully, individually I can still help the team."

He joined the Red Devils from FC Porto in 2018 for €22 million. He has won the League Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

Poll : 0 votes