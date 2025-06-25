“Who doesn’t want to improve their status?” - Former Athletic Club star on Nico Williams' decision to join Barcelona

Former Athletic Club manager and midfielder, Javier Clemente has backed Nico Williams' decision to join Barcelona. The legendary tactician pointed out that every player would want to think about the next step in their career.

Clemente said that the Blaugrana have also not done anything wrong in their pursuit of the Spain international. He said (via Barca Universal):

"When players manage to play for Athletic, they then have other goals, such as progressing professionally. Who doesn't want to improve their status, their economy, and their recognition? I don't think Barcelona has acted differently from what the others do. Negotiating with players who are under contract happens all the time. People only notice when it becomes public. It is something that happens every year."

Clemente advised the winger to continue working hard. He concluded that the biggest loser from this deal would be Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde, who would lose a star player. He added:

"He's going to have to sweat it out because Barca have more power and more competition. If he ends up leaving, the one who loses the most is Ernesto Valverde."

Barcelona are reportedly set to activate Nico Williams' €58 million release clause this summer.

Ex-Athletic Bilbao player hits out at Barcelona for Nico Williams chase

Former Athletic player Rafael Alkorta was furious with Barcelona sporting director Deco's comments about Nico Williams earlier this month. He felt the Portuguese was wrong to do so and said on El Larguero (via Barca Universal):

"The situation is starting to wear thin. Last year they tried this and I didn't get it then either. It was more like a case of 'we want to, but we can't'. But now, what Deco has done is beyond belief. Coming out and saying Nico wants to join Barcelona is wrong. He's still an Athletic Club player, and he has a valid contract. What Deco did only makes it worse for everyone involved."

He admitted that a club cannot do much if the release clause is activated, but added that the Catalan side should have waited before publicly talking about the player.

"If a club wants a player, pay the clause and move on. That's the game. But what Barça are doing now is just not on," Alkorta said.

Arsenal were also reportedly interested in Nico Williams, but the Spaniard is said to have chosen to stay in Spain.

