Who is Edurne? Meet David de Gea’s talented wife who is just as famous as the Manchester United star in Spain

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been married to Spanish singer Edurne since 2010. She is reportedly more famous than the former national team goalkeeper in Spain.

The 37-year-old's career started at the age of nine when she joined Trastos, a children's musical group. She also played a small role in a Spanish series called Hospital Central in 2002.

However, the singer rose to fame in 2005 when she participated in a cashing show called Operación Triunfo and finished sixth. Edurne has gone on to work on over 20 other TV series but has done more work as a singer.

She has released seven albums and sung 19 singles in her career. The singer has gone on six solo tours and made another five tours as a joint artist.

Edurne is not a fan of Manchester despite David de Gea staying there

David de Gea's wife, Edurne, caused a stir in England when she claimed that Manchester was uglier than the back of a fridge. She was quizzed by the host Pablo Motos in an interview.

She agreed that Manchester was not a great place to live and said:

"It's not very nice, that's for sure. You have hunt out specific places, the nice places. But even then Spain is nicer."

Manchester United fans and the local public were furious with De Gea and his wife following the comments, but she issued a statement swiftly. Edurne claimed that the host had put words in her mount and rebuffed claims that she did not like the city.

"It was an incredible revolution but I didn't say that. They put words in my mouth. I haven't said that. I don't know if they are seeking out the news or they want to be controversial, but it surprises me when I saw everywhere this sentence that I have never said. I am delighted with Manchester, I love it, and the city has wonderful corners."

De Gea's partner went on to say:

"There's a Councillor who wants to show me the city, and I am delighted to know more wonderful corners in Manchester. But I have never said that. The people could watch the video and see that they misrepresent the information."

David de Gea came close to moving back to Spain in 2015. However, a dodgy fax machine saw his transfer to Real Madrid collapse as papers were not submitted on time.

