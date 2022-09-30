"Who else takes the Liverpool job after Klopp?" - Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou tipped to take over as manager at Anfield

Former Celtic winger Paul Slane has backed manager Ange Postecoglou to become the next Liverpool boss when Jurgen Klopp eventually leaves.

The 57-year-old has done an excellent half at Celtic Park since taking over last summer. He guided his team to the Scottish league title in his debut campaign.

Postecoglou has also implemented an attractive style of play with the Glasgow giants while taking the Bhoys back to the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Slane believes that the Australian could one day take over from Klopp, who is now into his seventh season at Anfield. The German has done a remarkable job at the Reds since joining in 2015. He guided them to the 2019 Champions League trophy and their first league championship in 30 years the following season.

Klopp has a contract until 2026, but the former winger told Grosvenor Casinos (as per Sport Bible):

"I think Postecoglou’s going to be the next Liverpool manager, I really do. I think he’ll be the next manager when Jurgen Klopp decides to go or Liverpool decide to part with him. Who else takes the (Reds) job after Klopp?"

Slane added:

"At times in this season’s Champions League game against Real Madrid, the European champions, Celtic were unbelievable, so I think Ange Postecoglou is good enough to be the next Liverpool manager. If people think Graham Potter is better than Postecoglou, and he can get the Chelsea job, then they’re wrong."

Chris Sutton predicts comfortable Liverpool win against Brighton this weekend

The Merseyside club have endured a difficult start to their Premier League campaign, having won just two of their opening six encounters. They are eighth in the league, nine points behind leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand.

However, ahead of their clash with Brighton & Hove Albion on October 1, former England forward Chris Sutton believes the Reds will win 3-1 at Anfield. He explained to BBC Sport:

"Brighton had a good record here under Potter, with a draw and a win in their past two visits, but this is our first look at them under new boss Roberto De Zerbi. He's got a reputation for being an attack-minded manager, but will he really try that at Anfield? That would be very brave, but I would love to see it."

He stated that the postponed match and international break might help Liverpool reset themselves and bounce back. Sutton said:

"Liverpool made an extremely flat start to the season so maybe the pause in the season following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and then the international break came at a good time for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp."

He added:

"October is an extremely busy month for the Reds, with nine games in total, and playing so often might just help them to get their rhythm back. I am backing them to start that process here, and get the month off to a winning start, although it won't be straightforward."

