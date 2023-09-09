Who is Elz the Witch? Meet the host of Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity game who has stunned fans with bold outfit

Elz the Witch stunned fans with her bold outfit for the exhibition clash between Sidemen FC and YouTube all-stars on Saturday (September 9), rocking a white dress, which left fans mesmerized.

Hence, fans are keen on knowing who Elz the Witch is. Born in Norwich, Elz the Witch, whose real name is Eleanor, has been streaming online games since the age of eight. She became popular in 2018 and has over 200,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

She plays games like GTA San Andreas, The Sims, and more on her channel and is a popular streamer among fans. Apart from that, Elz the Witch also has a first-class university degree in IT, management, and business.

KSI's Sidemen FC are set to take on IShowSpeed's YouTube All Stars in a charity match. Ahead of the game, Elz the Witch, the pre-show host, stunned fans with her stylish yet bold white outfit.

Where will the Sidemen FC vs. YouTube All Stars clash take place?

The Sidemen FC vs. YouTube All-stars clash is set to take place at West Ham United's home ground, the London Stadium. The game will bro broadcast on Sidemen's official YouTube channel.

Last year, 34 million people streamed the game and the match is expected to better the number this term. Graham Gilmore, the London Stadium's CEO, said (quotes as per The Sun):

“This event goes from strength to strength. The move to London Stadium demonstrates the success The Sidemen have built over recent years, not only in bringing so many great names together but raising money for important charities too."

He added:

"In addition, we will be delighted to welcome the huge global audience on streaming and digital channels, who will be joining the 60,000 plus fans in the stadium."

Sidemen won the contest 8-7 last year and the the onus is on the YouTube All Stars to avenge that defeat this time around.