Who is Emiliano Martinez’s wife? Meet Argentina superstar’s partner who runs interior design business and graced 2023 FIFA Best awards

Emiliano Martinez, the goalkeeper of Argentina's national team, caused quite a stir with his cheeky antics during their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. However, according to the Daily Mail, it's his wife Amanda Martinez who is more level-headed.

The savvy and level-headed mother-of-two is the CEO of her own high-end interior design company, MiSuenos Kids. The business specializes in creating dreamy playrooms and bedrooms for children, and Amanda is a true master of her craft.

While Emiliano, affectionately known as Dibu, is known for his flamboyant on-pitch performances, Amanda prefers to keep her feet firmly on the ground. Her business sells everything from kids' clothing to toys and furniture, and she even offers toddler and baby classes that involve sensory activities.

With a showroom in the charming town of Radlett, Hertfordshire, Amanda is making a name for herself in the world of interior design and early childhood education.

MiSuenos Kids offers a range of products to cater to every child's dreams. From a chic yellow coat at a steal of £31 to an extravagant Oriana Fairytale bunk bed priced at a princely sum of £4,990, Amanda's got it all covered.

For the little adventurers, she has a Playhouse bunk bed that comes at £3,999, while the young speedsters can enjoy the luxury of a D.Throne electric car, available at £4,300. Not forgetting her footballing hero husband, Amanda also stocks copies of Emiliano's Spanish-language book 'Dibu Martinez - Pasión Por El Fútbol' at £12.99.

Her towering 6ft 5in tall husband is currently enjoying the attention from a fast-food chain in Argentina for their burger named after him. Amanda, on the other hand, is carving her niche in the world of 'yummy mummy' designer clothing and furnishings for children.

The couple got married in 2017 and have two children - a son and a daughter.

The Argentine sensation has been the talk of the footballing world for both his on-field heroics and off-field antics during the World Cup. While his remarkable saves in the final were hailed as pure genius, it was his controversial celebration after Argentina's victory that raised eyebrows.

Emiliano Martinez, who bagged the coveted Golden Glove trophy, made a provocative gesture by holding it to his crotch in front of shocked Qatari officials. He may have a mix of talent and controversy, but Emiliano Martinez remains one of the most impressive goalkeepers in recent times.

