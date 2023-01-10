Who is Emma Rhys-Jones? Meet Gareth Bale’s wife who lives her life away from fame and glamour

Former Real Madrid superstar and once the world's costliest footballer, Gareth Bale has announced his retirement from professional football. The Welsh legend will focus on spending time with his friends and family after his glittering career, and in light of that, here's everything we know about the 33-year-old's wife, Emma Rhys-Jones.

Rhys-Jones and Bale have been together for more than a decade, and they tied the knot back in 2019 in Mallorca.

Emma is known for being very private and likes to stay out of the limelight. In fact, when she and the former Real Madrid star got married, only 60 people were invited. Guests were reportedly informed about the wedding's location just 24 hours before the event.

They even had to hand their phones to security before entering, as Rhys-Jones didn't want any photos of the ceremony circulating on social media (via w.foot).

Bale was once one of the highest-paid players in the world. His superstar status meant fame and riches were a part of the Welshman's life. Despite that, Emma Rhys-Jones has never been one for the spotlight and isn't even present on social media. Bale only has a few photos of her wife on his Instagram.

Now that Bale has retired, she can expect to live a more peaceful life.

Gareth Bale and Emma Rhys-Jones have four kids together. Their names are Nava, Axel, Alba, and Xander. Bale dedicated a special paragraph to his family in his lengthy retirement note. The Welshman wrote (via Daily Star):

"My wife and my children, your love and support has carried me through. Right beside me for all the highs and lows, keeping me grounded along the way. You inspire me to be better, and to make you proud. So, I move on with anticipation to the next stage of my life. A time of change and transition, an opportunity for a new adventure."

A look at Gareth Bale's illustrious career

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

In terms of his athleticism, Gareth Bale was a freak of nature. His speed and strength, combined with exquisite technical ability, made him a nightmare for opponents to handle.

He scored one of the most iconic El Clasico goals for Real Madrid in the 2014 Copa del Rey final against Barcelona. The Welshman was pushed off the pitch by defender Marc Bartra, but still managed to get to the ball before him, and then supplied a sublime finish.

Bale also scored a brace against Liverpool in the final of the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League. His first goal was a spectacular overhead kick.

VarskySports @VarskySports Si tenemos que elegir un gol de Gareth Bale, no hay ningún tipo de dudas. Contra Liverpool, para Real Madrid y en una final de Champions. Quedará por siempre en los rankings de mejores goles en la historia de las finales del certamen.

Si tenemos que elegir un gol de Gareth Bale, no hay ningún tipo de dudas. Contra Liverpool, para Real Madrid y en una final de Champions. Quedará por siempre en los rankings de mejores goles en la historia de las finales del certamen.https://t.co/XzDrQNl3rA

Bale played 554 games in his club career, scoring 186 goals and providing 137 assists. Considering the fact that he started his career as a left-back, the tally is extremely impressive.

Gareth Bale made 111 appearances for Wales, scoring 40 goals and providing 22 assists, and is widely regarded as the greatest Welsh player of all time.

