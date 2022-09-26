Who could be England’s opponents in Nations League B after suffering relegation from top-tier?

England were relegated from League A of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League after their 1-0 defeat against Italy on September 23.

Gareth Southgate's side have failed to win any of their five matches in the tournament so far. They have also failed to score a single goal from open play. Hence, their recent loss against Italy saw them being demoted.

The Three Lions will now compete in League B of the 2024-25 Nations League. They could face the likes of Montenegro, Finland, Albania, Kazakhstan, or Georgia (via The Sun).

England will share Pot 1 with Wales, the Czech Republic, and Austria. They could also have to face Iceland, who beat them 2-1 in the 2016 Euros Round of 16, in League B.

Serbia, Ukraine, Ireland, Turkey, Slovenia, and Greece are also likely to be in League B for the 2024-25 Nations League.

England will face Germany at Wembley Stadium today (September 26) in their final match of the 2022-23 edition of the Nations League.

This is also the final match for both sides before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar commences in November.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fikayo Tomori, James Ward-Prowse and Jarrod Bowen have been left out of the squad for the match against Germany. Jack Grealish, meanwhile, is suspended after he picked up a yellow card against Italy.

England manager Gareth Southgate on job safety after Nations League relegation

Southgate's job has come under immense pressure after the Three Lions' abysmal display in the Nations League matches. The players have looked lethargic on the pitch without being able to create much attacking impetus.

The England manager has admitted that he is under pressure to generate results at the upcoming World Cup.

He said (via BBC Sport):

"I am not foolish. I know ultimately I will be judged on what happens at that World Cup. Contracts are irrelevant in football because managers can have three, four, five-year contracts and if results aren't good enough then you accept that's time to part ways."

He added:

"Why would I be any different? I'm not arrogant enough to think that having a contract should protect me in any way from results."

Southgate took England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where they lost to Croatia. He then led them to the final of the 2020 Euros, where they were beaten at home by Italy.

Southgate's side have been grouped alongside Iran, Wales and the USA and will face Iran in their first match on November 21.

