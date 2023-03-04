Who is Erik ten Hag’s wife? Manchester United manager’s personal life explored

Erik ten Hag took over the reins as the new Manchester United manager just under a year ago, replacing interim boss Ralf Rangnick. But while most of the attention will be on Ten Hag's managerial skills, including his impressive Carabao Cup win, fans may be wondering about his life off the field.

The Manchester United manager is married to Bianca, who values her privacy and keeps herself out of the limelight, according to The Sun. Even her date of birth is not publicly known, leading to speculations about her age. It is believed she is between 45 and 50 years old, which would make her a few years younger than her husband, who turned 53 last month.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Erik ten Hag and his wife earlier today cycling through Altrincham and greeting fans Erik ten Hag and his wife earlier today cycling through Altrincham and greeting fans 🚲 🔴 https://t.co/khjGhggvrD

The couple, who were childhood sweethearts, have been together for many years and have three children together. They have two girls and a boy, but their names aren't publicly known.

Erik and Bianca have chosen to keep their children out of the spotlight and provide them with a normal life.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Erik ten Hag and his wife Bianca pictured on a bike ride around Cheshire today. #MUFC [Mail] Erik ten Hag and his wife Bianca pictured on a bike ride around Cheshire today. #MUFC [Mail] https://t.co/tWZZlja6Dq

The couple have often been spotted on bike rides around Manchester since their move to the city. Erik also has two brothers, Michel and Rico, who run the largest estate agents and financial services business in Haaksbergen.

As Ten Hag takes on the challenging role of Manchester United manager, he will undoubtedly have the love and support of his wife, children, and extended family behind him.

Bryan Robson hails Erik ten Hag for improved discipline at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag's ironclad authority in setting standards for conduct has been remarkable since he joined the Red Devils. He has demonstrated zero tolerance for rule breakers, as evidenced by his swift benching of star forward Marcus Rashford for being late to a team meeting.

Former Manchester United player Bryan Robson bore witness to Ten Hag's commanding presence during the squad's 2022 summer pre-season tour. The training sessions under the Dutchman's firm guidance remain etched in Robson's memory, as he revealed to Sportsmail (via The People's Person):

“He’s brought in the discipline back into United, the way they’ve got to train. He knows exactly what he wants on the pitch, so he sets the players out so that they know the direction they’ve got to go in.”

“That doesn’t mean he takes away the flair of the players, but he makes them disciplined, and the work rate has got to be there. That shows even in training, even on pre-season when I was in Australia with them.”

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes