Who is Estevao Willian? Meet Arsenal and Barcelona target dubbed 'Little Messi' who already has €60m release clause aged 16

Arsenal and Barcelona target Estevao Willian has gained quite a reputation for himself in Brazilian football as the 16-year-old is known as 'little Messi'.

According to GOAL, Paris Saint-Germain have previously had a €38 million offer rejected for the player by Pameiras. Willian penned a new deal with Palmeiras, extending his stay at the club until 2026.

In Brazil, the player is known as 'Messinho'. His agent Andre Cury has previously compared the player to the Argentina captain and has tipped him to win the Ballon d'Or. Cury said:

“He is a player similar to [Lionel] Messi. He is a super talent, born in 2007. He is a spectacle, the next Ballon d’Or. But there have been no contacts between clubs to sign him.”

Esetvao Willian has also spoken about his admiration for Messi, telling MD:

“I really like Messi, who is a great player for me and I hope I can follow his example."

Barcelona have already signed a Brazilian youngster in the form of Vitor Roque. Andre Cury said he wants to see Estevao Willian join the Catalan club as well. However, apart from the Blaugrana, Arsenal are also interested in the player.

Arsenal to play Barcelona in a pre-season friendly

Arsenal are set to play Barcelona in a pre-season friendly on July 22 as the two clubs are doing a pre-season tour in the United States. They will face off in Los Angeles for a clash.

Speaking about the upcoming game, the club's sporting director, Edu, said (via the Gunners' official website):

“Our match against Barcelona in Los Angeles is another great opportunity for Mikel and our men’s first-team squad to prepare for the exciting new season. We’re very proud to be playing at the fantastic SoFi Stadium, the home of the LA Rams, in what will be such a special occasion for everyone at our club."

Apart from Barca, the Gunners will also take on the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, and Manchester United in their pre-season games. The exhibition tournament is named Soccer Champions Tour.

Both the Gunners and Barca will play in the UEFA Champions League during the 2023-24 season. Mikel Arteta's team are back in the competition after a prolonged absence. They finished second in the Premier League in 2022-23.