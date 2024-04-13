Who is Ethan Wheatley? Meet 18-year-old striker named in Manchester United squad vs Bournemouth after thrashing Liverpool U18s

Ethan Wheatley has been named in Manchester United's matchday squad for their trip to Bournemouth today (April 13).

The 18-year-old English striker is one of the latest gems to emerge from the Red Devils' academy as he's shone for United's U18s. The Stockport-born frontman has produced prolific numbers with 11 goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions.

Ethan Wheatley was man-of-the-match in Manchester United's 9-1 humbling of Liverpool at Under 18 level last Saturday (April 6). He's earned one cap for England's U17s and has caught Erik ten Hag's eye with impressive showings at youth level.

Ten Hag has named Wheatley on the bench in the Red Devils' clash with Bournemouth. The Dutchman is dealing with a depleted frontline due to injuries with Antony and Anthony Martial sidelined.

Wheatley signed his first professional contract with United in January and could make his debut for the senior team just three months later. MUTV pundit David Fox waxed lyrical about the English wonderkid after his hat-trick against Liverpool (via United in Focus):

"He’s dynamic, he’s powerful. There’s just one thing on his mind when he’s in this position [near goal] ‘Can I get a shot on target?'"

Ten Hag could do with more strength in depth in attack with the goalscoring burden largely falling on Rasmus Hojlund this season. The Danish frontman arrived from Atalanta last summer and hasn't been able to work with a fellow forward due to Martial's long-term absence.

Ethan Wheatley on signing his first professional contract at Manchester United

Ethan Wheatley looks to be one for the future and Manchester United moved to ensure he committed his future with the club. He signed a professional contract in January although the length is undisclosed.

The talented young striker took to Instagram after putting pen to paper. He wrote:

"Proud moment for me to sign my first professional contract (at Manchester United). Thanks to my family and all of those who have made this possible. The hard work continues."

Wheatley has 20.4k followers on Instagram but this will likely rise now that he's made the step up to United's senior team. He follows in the footsteps of Alejandro Garnacho, 19, and Kobbie Mainoo, 18, who rose through the youth ranks and are now regular starters for Ten Hag's first team.

