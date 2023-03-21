Georgia Harrison was a contestant of Love Island show in 2017. She had an incident with TV personality Stephen Bear recently. Bear shared a revenge s*x tape on his Onlyfans website.

Harrison came under pressure due to the incident and grew a cyst on her ovary while being in Dubai. Speaking about the incident, Harrison said (via Wio News):

"I wanted to honestly keep leaving it without going to get some help, My mum said to me... 'I know something isn't right... get up and go to the hospital now'."

Harrison added:

"As I was in the car, I just started shaking and shivering and what I didn't realise was I was going into shock and when I got to the hospital, they said that my kidneys, my pelvis, and multiple of my organs were infected. I was actually going into septic shock and had I stayed at home one more evening I would have died."

Bear was a contestant of the famous English TV Show Big Brother in 2016. He has now been jailed for 21 months over the incident with Harrison.

Georgia Harrison once received nudes from a married Premier League star

Georgia Harrison has become a famous personality for her ventures in reality TV and also for her social media presence.

OK! Online reported that Harrison was asked several times for a date by a famous Premier League star, who's reportedly married. However, Georgia Harrison blocked him after receiving his n*des.

A Source with inside knowledge of the matter told OK! Online (via Caughtoffside):

"She thinks it’s disgusting, and she’s blocked him after he sent some really naughty pictures of himself. She has no interest in getting involved with someone who is taken, and this footballer is a pretty big deal with a huge following.'

The Source added:

“Georgia doesn’t want to be involved in any of the drama that is sure to follow if she entertains him.”

While the identity of the player is unknown, he's reportedly an international level player and has a huge following on social media.

Poll : 0 votes