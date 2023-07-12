Who was Georgina Rodriguez's boyfriend before Cristiano Ronaldo? Meet Javier Hernandez Pineiro who she dated for almost 5 years 

It's hard to associate the Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez with anyone but footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo. The two have been dating since 2016 but it isn't the only long-term relationship that the influencer has been in.

Prior to dating Ronaldo, the fashion icon was in a relationship with photographer Javier Hernandez, also popularly called Javi (via My Khel). The two met at the age of 13 and were in a relationship that lasted nearly five years.

Recalling his time with Rodriguez on the Spanish reality show Island of Temptations in 2021, Javi said (via JM Madeira):

"We spent a lot of time together between the ages of 13 and 18. We were in the same class for a year and then even though we were in different classrooms, we maintained the relationship. We had the same group of friends and the truth is that I only have good things to say about her."

“When we left class, we would go to a park and daydream. We talked about traveling the world. And now that the years have passed and I see that she has become a woman with an incredible family and that she has fulfilled what she set out to do, and I cannot complain because I have fulfilled many dreams, it is funny to remember our conversations."

According to My Khel, Javi is not in touch with his former girlfriend but continues to maintain contact with Rodriguez's sister Ivana.

Cristiano Ronaldo and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez enjoy jet ski ride on holiday

Georgina Rodriguez shared snaps of her partner Cristiano Ronaldo and herself on a jet ski ride while on holiday. In a series of pictures, a shirtless Ronaldo could be seen riding the jet ski with his girlfriend right behind him. The Spanish model showed off her toned body while sporting a black bikini.

Rodriguez was recently announced as the face of GUESS and Marciano Fall 2023 (via MSN). She modeled for the brand in a new advertising campaign and expressed her delight in working on the new project.

