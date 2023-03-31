Who are Georgina Rodriguez’s close friends? Meet Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend’s inner circle including her right-hand woman, journalist, and more

Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-time partner Georgina Rodriguez has five people she trusts dearly. In the second season of her Netflix show “Soy Georgina (I am Georgina)”, fans are better acquainted with the clique.

As explained by Mag., Georgina Rodriguez’s sister, Ivana Rodriguez, is one of her closest confidants and the most influential member of the group "Las Queridas (The Darlings)." Ivana recently had a baby and now wants to lead a healthier life.

Next up is Elena Pina, who is supposedly Georgina Rodriguez’s right-hand woman. Elena is in charge of Georgina’s day-to-day life and always accompanies Cristiano Ronaldo and his beau to events. Georgina calls her “Helen” and she was supposedly present when Ronaldo’s partner learned about her pregnancy.

The third member of the group is Ivan Garcia, who is a journalist by profession. Georgina Rodriguez met Ivan while working together at a Massimo Dutti store. Ivan is the only man in Georgina’s close-knit band of friends.

Mamen Morales is also a close friend of Georgina Rodriguez’s. In Soy Georgina, it is revealed that Mamen and Georgina met while working together at a jewelry store. Mamen, a confident woman, believes that she has “superpowers.”

Sofia Mezquida is the last member of Georgina Rodriguez’s posse. She is the most socially active member of the group and is regularly seen praising Georgina on Instagram. Sofia admires how Georgina juggles the roles of being a mother, a businesswoman and a public figure.

More such intriguing details of Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s lives are revealed in the second season of Soy Georgina, which went live on Netflix on 24 March.

Wayne Rooney claims Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United legacy is intact even after controversial exit

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutual consent in November 2022, following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

In the interview, Ronaldo admitted he had no respect for coach Erik ten Hag, criticized the club’s owners, and claimed that the club were stuck in the past. His interview practically forced United’s hand to let him leave as a free agent.

Wayne Rooney was also criticized by Cristiano Ronaldo during the interview, with him poking fun at his looks and longevity. The Manchester United legend has seemingly gotten over it, as he claimed that Ronaldo was still a United legend through and through.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo: "I think the fans and the players, the former teammates who played with him in my time, will never forget what he did for Manchester United. In my eyes he will always be a legend of the club." Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo: "I think the fans and the players, the former teammates who played with him in my time, will never forget what he did for Manchester United. In my eyes he will always be a legend of the club." #MUFC ✅ Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo: "I think the fans and the players, the former teammates who played with him in my time, will never forget what he did for Manchester United. In my eyes he will always be a legend of the club." #MUFC 🔴🇵🇹 https://t.co/9DVL452RaA

Speaking to CNN, he said:

“I think what he's done for Manchester United is great. He's won Premier League titles, won the Champions League, scored many goals. So I think certainly for the fans and certainly for the players, his former teammates who played with him from my time especially, we'll never forget what he did for Manchester United.

“In my eyes, he'll always be a club legend and it's a shame the way it ended of course this time round. But I don't think that takes anything away from his legacy at the club.”

While Ronaldo’s second spell at United, during which he scored 27 goals and claimed three assists in 54 games, was poor by his standards, his first was indeed iconic. He scored 118 goals and provided 61 assists in 292 games, winning three Premier League titles, one Champions League and one Ballon d’Or.

