Who is Ginevra Sozzi? Meet Matteo Politano's partner dubbed 'Queen bee of Serie A' who confirmed she had secret affair with Paulo Dybala 

Serie A star Matteo Poliatno's partner Ginerva Sozzi has had affairs with several players of the Italian league (according to II Digitale) and also had a relationship with Paulo Dybala. Sozzi is currently settled with Politano.

However, she has previously dated players like Radja Nainggolan and Fabio Quagliarella. Her dating history has earned a reputation as the "Queen bee of Serie A" (according to the Daily Star).

She reportedly had a stint with Paulo Dybala when the Argentine was engaged to Antonella Cavalieri.

While Dybala has never spoken about the alleged relationship, Sozzi once said:

"When he moved to Turin we started a secret relationship. The fiancée was either in Argentina or at home in Turin . But the prosecutors didn't agree, they didn't look kindly on me. At one point I set a condition: either with me or without me. That's how it ended."

Chris Smalling spoke about Serie A star Paulo Dybala

Since joining AS Roma in the summer, Dybala has scored 13 goals and has provided eight assists in 29 matches.

He has been one of the protagonists for Jose Mourinho's team. Speaking about Dybala, his teammate Chris Smalling said (via Roma Press):

“Dybala? Paulo is special, a huge champion. Stronger than I thought, he is one of the keys to our victories.”

There have been reports that Dybala could leave Serie A in the summer with Manchester United being interested in the player. Dybala recently addressed the speculations regarding a move for him.

The Argentine said (via GOAL):

“It’s great to help the team. We are in a good situation, fighting for a Champions League placement. It’s not easy because there are many top clubs. We are confident about Europa League, but it won’t be easy either. Hopefully, I can help the team win more games.”

Roma will be up against Dutch side Feyenoord in the Europa League quarterfinals on April 13.

