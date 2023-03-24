Who is Goncalo Inacio? Meet £70m-rated Portugal debutant who's been linked with big-money moves to Manchester United and Newcastle 

Goncalo Inacio, who started for Portugal against Liechtenstein on Thursday, March 23, is a transfer target for Premier League clubs Manchester United and Newcastle United (according to O Jogo). Inacio, 21, currently plays for Portuguese side Sporting CP as a centre-back.

Inacio has made 40 appearances across competitions for Ruben Amorim's team this season, helping them keep 15 clean sheets. He has also tallied three goals and assists each. Coming through Sporting's academy, Inacio made his senior team debut in 2020 and has since made 110 appearances for the club.

Inacio is a player who is adept at playing with the ball on his feet. That style might come in handy for Erik ten Hag's team.

Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have been Manchester United's first-choice defenders under Ten Hag. Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have seen less game time and the duo could be on their way out in the summer.

A player like Inacio, who is still young yet quality, could be a great addition to the Red Devils. The player is valued at around £70 million. However, United will have to fend off interest from the Magpies.

Inacio recently scored against Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first leg clash as well.

Inacio made his Portugal debut against Liechtenstein in the Euro 2024 Qualifying matches. With new manager Roberto Martinez planning to play a 3-4-3 formation, Inacio could become a very important player in the near future.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo recently spoke about his Manchester United exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's second Manchester United spell came to a sour end last year. He terminated his contract with the Red Devils via mutual consent after an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Speaking about his exit from the club, Ronaldo said ahead of Portugal's clash against Liechtenstein (via GOAL):

"Sometimes you have to go through some things to see who's on my side. In a difficult phase, you can see who is on your side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there's no time for regrets."

Ronaldo added:

"Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now I'm more prepared and that learning was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I'm a better man."

Ronaldo made his 197th appearance for Portugal against Liechtenstein, breaking the record for most international caps in men's international football.

