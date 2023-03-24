Who is Harry Kane's wife Katie Goodland? Meet fitness instructor who is England captain's childhood sweetheart after meeting in school

England captain Harry Kane married his childhood sweetheart Katie Goodland in 2019. Goodland was born on January 21, 1993, in England. The couple have been together since meeting at their school in Chingford.

Kane and Goodland got engaged in 2017 while on holiday in the Bahamas. They are blessed with two daughters - Vivienne Jane Kane and Ivy Jane Kane, and a son, Louis Harry Kane.

The couple also have two dogs, called Brady and Wilson. The names are influenced by NFL superstars Sean Brady and Russell Wilson.

Speaking about Katie Goodland, England captain Harry Kane previously told Esquire:

“We went to school together, so she's seen my whole career. Of course, she's finding it a little crazy. I think she's even been in the papers a couple of times taking the dogs out.”

Goodland currently works at a gym as a fitness coach. She is fairly active on social media sites Instagram and Twitter.

Harry Kane became England's all-time top scorer

Italy v ENG: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifying Round

Harry Kane scored a first-half penalty to get on the scoresheet against Italy. The Tottenham striker is now the highest goalscorer in England's history.

Kane has scored 54 goals, surpassing Wayne Rooney's tally of 53. The 29-year-old striker has made 81 appearances for his national team so far.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Italy, the Three Lions' manager Gareth Southgate claimed that Kane would be extra fired for being on the verge of international history. Southgate said:

“We’ve seen with his performances and goalscoring with his club he’s put it behind him, I know he’s going to have added motivation tomorrow night to come back and show everybody what he’s about in an England shirt. For us that’s a good position.”

In their first game since the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final elimination against France, Southgate's team managed to bag a win. Kane also managed to get his name on the scoresheet with his penalty effort. Considering he missed a penalty against France in the World Cup's last eight game, this should be a sort of redemption for the Tottenham Hotspur striker.

The Three Lions will return to action on Sunday (March 26) in a clash against Ukraine. Luke Shaw will be suspended for the game after picking up a red card against Italy.

Poll : 0 votes