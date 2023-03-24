Who is Helene Spilling? Meet Norwegian dancer who finally addressed claims that she's dating Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard 

Helen Spilling is rumored to be Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's new girlfriend after the Norwegian was seen with the dancer at the London Football Awards.

Spilling has previously featured in Norway's dance show, 'Skal vi danse'. She was the winner of the 2021 edition of the competition. Spilling has a good number of followers on social media (around 70,000 on Instagram).

Ahead of Norway's clash against Spain on March 25, Odegaard was quizzed about his rumored relationship with Spilling. He replied, saying (via TV2):

"I had been looking forward to talking about it. But they chose not to ask. It was a bit boring."

When further quizzed on the topic, Odegaard said:

"No, as I said: I was looking forward to talking about that. But now there are two days until an important match, the start of a new qualifier, so I think we have to focus there."

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been in phenomenal form this season

Martin Odegaard has so far had a remarkable season as the Gunners are leading the race for the Premier League title. In 35 matches, Odegaard has scored 10 goals and has provided seven assists.

The Norwegian could be considered the Gunners' main brain on the pitch. A supreme orchestrator of the game, few can match the quality he brings to the pitch.

Ally McCoist recently claimed that Martin Odegaard is, in fact, the most important piece of Mikel Arteta's puzzle at Arsenal. He said (via HITC):

“He (Odegaard) has been brilliant, Did he not win the London Player of the Year?! Thoroughly deserved. I actually think he might be the most integral part of that team – I think Odegaard keeps the whole thing moving and ticking along. I really think he is a terrific footballer.”

Arteta's side have 69 points from 28 matches and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, having played one game more. Arsenal will return to action on April 1, in a Premier League home clash against Leeds United.

