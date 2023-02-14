Who was Jakub Jankto’s partner? Personal life of Sparta Prague midfielder who came out as gay explored

On Monday (February 13), Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto made a bold move by posting a video on social media in which he revealed that he is gay.

Notably, according to the Washington Post, Jankto was married to Marketa Ottomanska until 2021, and has a son with her.

Ottomanska is a personal development mentor, according to her official website. She revealed that she guides people on their "journey to self-discovery and self-acceptance," while helping them heal from toxic relationships.

Jankto's former partner also revealed that she has had to deal with similar situations personally, stating on her website (www.marketaottomanska.com):

"I put myself first and got out of toxic relationships that stifled me and kept me from being fully authentic."

Ottomanska often posts about her son, David, on her Instagram to her 5,500 followers. However, her pictures do not include Jakub Jankto.

Jakub Jankto comes out as gay, as clubs respond and show support

Jankto took to social media to reveal his sexual orientation, stating (via RMC Sport):

"Like everyone else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses, I have a family, I have friends, I have a job that I have been doing to the best of my ability for years, with seriousness, professionalism, and passion."

"Like everyone else. I also want to live my life in complete freedom. Without fear. Without prejudice. Without violence. BUT with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself."

Sparta Prague responded by retweeting the video and stating:

"You have our support."

La Liga club Getafe also tweeted:

"Live your life, Jakub."

The Premier League tweeted and showed support:

“We’re with you, Jakub. Football is for everyone.”

Jankto is currently on loan to Sparta Prague from Getafe, but he has also featured for Italian teams Sampdoria and Udinese. The midfielder has also represented the Czech Republic on 45 occasions.

