Who is James McConnell? Meet 19-year-old Liverpool star handed first start for the Reds in FA Cup clash against Norwich

Liverpool are up against Championship side Norwich City in the FA Cup Fourth Round today (January 28) and James McConnell has been handed his first start for the senior team by Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician has shown a great level of trust in Liverpool's academy since his arrival at the club, and 19-year-old McConnell is the latest to make his full debut under his tutelage. The youngster has already made three appearances off the bench for the Reds this season, two in the UEFA Europa League and one in the Premier League.

James McConnell joined the Liverpool set-up from English side Sunderland in 2019, following the path toed by former captain Jordan Henderson. The 19-year-old progressed through the ranks rapidly, and has already captained the Reds' U-21 side this season.

McConnell began his youth career in a more advanced midfield role, with goals and assists a regular part of his game at the time. In recent months, however, the teenager has been tasked with being the deepest midfielder in his side's set-up, and will do same today.

Jurgen Klopp has named McConnell as a replacement for Alexis Mac Allister in the number six role, with the Argentine midfielder being left out as a precautionary measure. The English teenager was converted to a midfield anchor by Klopp when they first worked together in pre-season.

James McConnell has made the matchday squad on 14 occasions this season, and made his senior debut for the club against Toulouse at Anfield. He made his Premier League debut against Brentford at Anfield in November, before featuring against Union Saint-Gilloise last month.

Injured trio return for Liverpool

Vice-captain and influential defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to Liverpool's squad for the first time since his injury, as have Dominik Szoboszlai and Andrew Robertson.

Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley start in the full-back positions as Robertson and Alexander-Arnold take their respective spots on the bench for the Reds. The English right-back has not played since his side faced Arsenal in the FA Cup on January 7, while Robertson underwent shoulder surgery in October.

Liverpool also welcome Hungarian midfielder Szoboszlai back into the fold for the clash against Norwich at Anfield. The 23-year-old midfielder has been missing since New Year's Day with a hamstring injury, and his creativity was missed by the Reds.

Klopp's side will be looking to ease past Norwich City and book their place in the next round of the FA Cup without much fuss.