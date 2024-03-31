“Who knows?” - Manchester United midfielder’s girlfriend unsure of what future holds for her partner

Donny van de Beek's girlfriend Estelle Bergkamp has revealed the uncertainty surrounding the Manchester United midfielder's future.

Although he was loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt this season, Van de Beek's time in Germany has not been smooth. The prospect of a permanent transfer is in peril because of his even less stellar performance there than in England.

He has only managed to start four out of his 10 appearances in the Bundesliga, and an improvement does not look likely. Manchester United, who were hoping to gain £13 million by selling him permanently, are concerned about the current loan position.

They have had him on their books since 2020, four years ago, and he has made less than 70 appearances for the club.

Estelle Bergkamp recently spoke to De Telegraaf about the potential future ahead of Donny van de Beek, revealing the uncertainty behind it. She said (via United in Focus):

“It is what it is. Donny tries very hard. He always does that, and I have nothing but admiration for that. We will see what comes our way in the future. Who knows? Of course, the Netherlands is always nice, but we are now also very happy abroad. We will see how things go in the future.”

Manchester United are now faced with a problem. The club's financial and planning initiatives are impacted by the uncertainties surrounding the futures of some of their players, and Van de Beek is one of them. It is unclear what will happen to the Dutch midfielder going forward and how the Red Devils will handle this scenario as it develops.

Erik ten Hag reveals why Donny van de Beek has struggled at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek moved from Ajax to Manchester United in 2020 for a fee of £40 million. But his time at the club hasn't quite gone as planned. After the midfielder opted for a loan move to the Bundesliga, Ten Hag discussed the challenges Van de Beek has faced at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag claimed that Van de Beek's performance have been severely hampered by injuries (via Stretty News):

"Yes, he has had many injuries and that is first of all... From the moment I came here at Man United, he wasn’t the player I had at Ajax because he was injured and so many times he was unavailable."

The competition in Manchester United's midfield hasn't made things easy for the Dutch player. Ten Hag added:

"His opportunities were so few because also we made appointments and agreements with players and there was conflict in those positions, the competition was high."

A permanent move away from Old Trafford might be the best option for Van de Beek at this point.