"Who knows, maybe one day"- Bundesliga star admits his desire to be Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's teammate

Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong has admitted that he desires to be Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior's teammate in the future.

Frimpong, 22, has been with the Bundesliga club since January 2021 and has since registered 13 goals and 21 assists in 97 games. He has started the season in spectacular fashion, scoring two goals and providing an assist in two matches.

In a recent interview, Frimpong admitted that he desires to play alongside Vinicius one day. He said (h/t @RMadridFrance_):

"If one day I would like to be Vinicius' teammate? Of course I would. He's a great player. Who knows, maybe one day."

The Dutchman hasn't come face-to-face with the Brazilian forward on the pitch. But if they do, it is very likely the right-back will be tasked with marking the left-winger.

This isn't the first time Frimpong has lauded Vinicius. Praising the 23-year-old in March 2023, the Bayer Leverkusen right-back told Relevo:

"I love seeing Vinicius at Real Madrid; he's so calm with the ball, so skilful, and he never panics when he has it. (He) plays freely; you know what I mean? I love this kind of thing. When he loses the ball, he tries again."

Frimpong has himself gone from strength to strength since his exit from Manchester City's academy in 2019 and has become one of the finest attacking full-backs in his age bracket.

According to Dean Jones, via GiveMeSport, Manchester United have had an interest in Frimpong and could make a move for him in the future. His contract at the BayArena expires in June 2025.

Carlo Ancelotti admits Real Madrid duo could play less minutes this season

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have been a regular fixture in Real Madrid's starting XI for years. But Carlo Ancelotti has admitted they could play fewer minutes this season.

Both of them were used as substitutes in the second half of Real Madrid's opening-day league win against Athletic Bilbao. Kroos was restored to the lineup when Los Blancos beat UD Almeria on 19 August but Modric (37) only managed 18 minutes.

After the game, Ancelotti said, via the club's official website (h/t MadridUniversal):

"Kroos has played a very good game with the ball, he has had a lot of control. When Modrić entered, he also handled the ball and the times of the game very well. The protagonism will be the same, but they may play a few minutes less. I don’t know."

Jude Bellingham was the star of the show once again, grabbing a brace and providing an assist. Meanwhile, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde are Ancelotti's options in the middle of the park.