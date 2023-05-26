"Who knows, never forgets" – Cristiano Ronaldo's sister reacts to his stunning goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Shabab

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has reacted to the Al-Nassr star's splendid strike during the 3-2 Saudi Pro League home win against third-placed Al-Shabab on Tuesday (May 23).

Ronaldo, 38, maintained his rich vein of form for his side at Mrsool Park this week. He helped the Saudi Pro League outfit overturn a two-goal deficit with a 59th-minute winner to keep their slim domestic title hopes alive.

Taking to Instagram, Aveiro lauded Ronaldo's outside-of-the-box goal for Al-Nassr on her story. She captioned it:

"Who knows, never forgets"

Aveiro also encouraged the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward to achieve bigger things:

"My love is firm and strong, go get it."

Since arriving on a Bosman move from Manchester United earlier this January, the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner has produced stellar outings. He has 14 goals and two assists in 18 appearances this season.

Al-Nassr, who last won the league title in 2019, are second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 63 points from 28 games. They're three points behind leaders Al-Ittihad and have the same goal difference (42) with the table-toppers.

Michail Antonio compares Premier League great with Cristiano Ronaldo

On BBC's Footballer's Football Podcast, West Ham United striker Michail Antonio lauded Liverpool midfielder James Milner while discussing the longevity of players' careers in the present era:

"In this day and age in football, it's different. Players are looking after their own bodies; players can now play for a lot longer. Look at James Milner. He's leaving Liverpool, and he's going to Brighton this summer. They are another quality team in the Premier League. And he is 37 years of age. It's not just Cristiano Ronaldo who is doing it."

Sharing his thoughts on professional players' effectiveness in the final phase of their careers, Antonio added:

"James Milner, Adam Lallana. ... all these players still have quality. They are still doing it, even at their older ages. It's not about age; it's about if you are doing it out on the pitch, and that's what people should be looking at."

Milner, who has helped Liverpool lift seven trophies during his eight-year stint, has been reduced to a squad role recently. The 37-year-old has netted 26 goals and laid out 46 assists in 331 appearances for the team across competitions.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been the yardstick for peak physical attributes for many years. Since making his debut in 2002, he has featured in 967 games in club football and a staggering 198 for his national side Portugal.

