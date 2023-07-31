Who is Linda Caicedo? Meet 18-year-old Colombian cancer survivor who recently scored wonder goal in 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup

Linda Caicedo, 18, has taken the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup by storm by scoring in two straight games. After scoring against South Korea, Caicedo found the back of the net against Germany, too, on Sunday (July 30).

Colombia shocked the two-time world champions 2-1, handing Die Nationalelf their first defeat since 1995. It was also the first time the Germans trailed in the World Cup since 2003.

Caicedo scored the opener with a spectacular effort, beating two defenders before finding the back of the net. The youngster's story is nothing short of incredible. Linda Caicedo made her senior club debut at the age of 14 and her international debut at the age of 15, only to be diagnosed with Overian cancer a few months later.

She since went through chemotherapy and has had her cancer recovered. Soon after her 18th birthday in February, Caicedo was signed by Real Madrid and has scored two goals and provided four assists in ten games for the Spanish giants.

Caicedo told FIFA about the time she had to undergo treatment for cancer:

“At the time, I didn’t think I could play professionally again because of all the treatments and surgeries I had to go through."

Caicedo also earned plaudits from Colombia's assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia for her performance against South Korea (via Fox Sports Australia):

“She has been growing extraordinarily and has a very mature level. She did what she had to do and made the difference. She wants the ball, never hides. She's from another planet, entirely unique.”

Caicedo's first coach, Diego Vasquez, lauded the player for her abilities:

“(She is) one of these people who was touched by God, who was born for this.”

Linda Caicedo was involved in scary incident during 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

During the ongoing women's World Cup, there was a scary moment involving Linda Caicedo, as the Colombian star collapsed in training. Colombia's federation attributed the incident to fatigue.

The federation dismissed anything serious and said that Daicedo was extremely fatigued at the moment:

"Linda is very tired. What happened was just a symptom of all the stress and physical demands. She is well, and all is back to normal.”

Linda Caicedo also collapsed without any contact during the clash against Germany, which led to more concern. However, she came back to the pitch after receiving medical attention.