Who is Lucia Loi? Meet Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford’s stunning fiancée who loves art and fitness

Marcus Rashford has been in sensational form for Manchester United this season, helping them get to third in the Premier League and a Carabao Cup final. He has also been successful in his personal life as he proposed to his long-term girlfriend Lucia Loi last year on 24th May 2022.

Rashford has already netted 20 goals in 32 appearances for Manchester United this season and is on track to have his most prolific season yet. He has leveled up his game compared to last season, where he struggled for goals and consistency.

Lucia Loi, Rashford's fiancee, has been a constant pillar of support for him during this time. Loi is a business graduate, having studied at the University of Manchester. In her work bio, she is known to be a fan of "fitness, art, and cooking" and "enjoys traveling".

The couple have reportedly been dating for nine years, since their high school days. This happened at Ashton on Mersey School in Greater Manchester when the pair were 15.

Despite their split in May 2021, they reunited in January 2022. He proposed to her in Los Angeles during the month of May 2022.

According to The Sun, a source said:

"Lucia has been a big part of Marcus' life since school, offering stability, a sense of belonging, a relatability, and assurance, that can be rare to find in this world.

They added:

"This is a very special, welcomed, moment for them both and everyone wished them nothing but the best."

Michael Owen criticizes Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane as Manchester United are held by Leeds United

Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen slammed the pair of Marcus Rashford and Raphael Varane as Manchester United drew 2-2 against Leeds in a thrilling game last night at Old Trafford (February 8).

Leeds took a shock lead in the first minute against Manchester United when Wilfried Gnonto coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net. Varane scored an unfortunate own goal soon early in the second half. Manchester United fought back with Rashford and Jadon Sancho both getting onto the scoresheet. However, Leeds defended well to secure the three points.

The game could have changed when Leeds were still 2-0 up as Brenden Aaronson hit the post from a freekick.

Replays showed that Rashford and Varane had split the wall when the ball was struck, leaving David de Gea vulnerable. Manchester United could have easily lost all three points due to this mistake.

Owen told Premier League Productions:

‘I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe this wall.’

‘Look a this the way they split – Varane and Rashford they just split – the ball goes low, right through the middle, it didn’t go over the wall at all. If that goes in, and they both turn away, that’s criminal, that’s criminal. I mean, if that goes in there’s serious, serious words being had after.

He added:

‘You simply cannot do that. You need to be big, brave and bold in a wall and to turn your back and split – everything you cannot do they did there. They’ve got away with it. They better look at that and think, ‘wow, that’s pretty embarrassing, we can’t do that again’.

Manchester United will face Leeds again in their next fixture on Sunday, February 12, this time away from home.

