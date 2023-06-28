Who is Luis Castro? Meet Al-Nassr’s reported new coach who claimed Cristiano Ronaldo should never be sold

Portuguese manager Luis Castro is expected to be the next head coach of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Let's take a look at his past and he set himself up for this lucrative opportunity:

Castro began his career in professional management at Portuguese club Agueda, one year after he retired as a player in 1997 at the same club. He worked his way up the ladder, plying his trade for the likes of Mealhada, Estarreja, Penafiel, and Porto B.

The 61-year-old made a name for himself at Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk between 2019 and 2021. He won the 2019-20 Ukrainian Premier League and helped the club reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Castro had a brief stint with Qatari club Al-Duhail during the 2021-22 season where he had a win percentage of 69.23% and helped them win the Emir of Qatar Cup. He then joined Brazilian club Botafogo last summer where he won the Taca Rio trophy in his first season.

As per Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Luis Castro could call it quits at Botafogo to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or reportedly recommended Castro for the role and the latter has given the green light from his end as well.

Castro has even spoken highly of Cristiano Ronaldo in the past. Back in 2020, he said (via The CR7 Timeline):

"When you have Cristiano Ronaldo, you should never let him go. For me, he is the best in the world, a working machine. His story is remarkable, he is a building that rose alone. People criticize him too much."

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to win more trophies after missing out on two titles last season. He would be hoping that any incoming new coach has the same winning mentality as him.

"I am very pragmatic in my life" - Luis Castro hints at possibility of joining Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr

Luis Castro recently gave a cryptic response in relation to joining Al-Nassr this summer. The 61-year-old still has one year left on his deal at Brazilian club Botafigo and is now expected to join the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese manager stated (via Sportsmanor):

“My contractual situation is the one that has existed since the first day I joined Botafogo. There is a clause that says that if another club wants me, they have to pay, and to fire me they have to pay me until the end of the year. What I have to say is that we beat Palmeiras, and we were worthy winners.”

He added:

“I am very pragmatic in my life, I live a lot for today. The unity of Botafogo is not only from Luís Castro. I’m just a piece of this puzzle that every day gives its best to build a new Botafogo. I don’t know what will happen from now on, I know that today we won well and that’s it. Everything that goes beyond that, my agent is in control of.”

Al-Nassr could do with a manager of his expertise after a disappointing end to their 2022-23 campaign. The Portuguese has managed 515 games till date, winning 245 and losing 173 matches. He has overseen a points-per-match ratio of 1.62.

Poll : 0 votes