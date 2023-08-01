Who is Lynn Williams? Meet 30-year-old USWNT attacker who makes FIFA World Cup debut against Portugal

United States attacker Lynn Williams is set to make her FIFA Women's World Cup debut in her team's Group E clash against Portugal at the Eden Park on Tuesday (August 1).

Williams, 30, has been named in her national side's starting lineup as a part of an offensive trio alongside Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith. She is expected to occupy the right-sided spot in a 4-3-3 system.

A right-footed pacy forward, Williams made her international debut in October 2016 during a friendly against Switzerland. She has scored 15 goals in 53 appearances for the USWNT so far in her career.

At club level, the American shot to fame during the 2016 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. She bagged the Golden Boot award with 11 goals in just her second professional season, lifting the NWSL title for Western New York Flash. She was named as 2016 NWSL Most Valuable Player and was also in the NWSL Best XI.

After Western New York Flash's rebranding into North Carolina Courage in 2017, Williams helped her team lift two NWSL trophies in 2018 and 2019. She scored 41 goals in 79 overall matches for them.

After a couple of loan stints at Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne Victory in Australia, the American joined Gotham FC earlier this January. She has been in fine form in the ongoing 2023 NWSL season, scoring seven goals in 13 matches for her club so far.

How have USWNT fared in the World Cup?

The United States women's national team have registered a victory and a draw in their Group E of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup so far. They defeated Vietnam 3-0 in their opener on July 22 and then played out a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands on July 27.

Vlatko Andonovski's side are currently on four points, on par with Netherlands. But, they are sitting atop the standings due to their superior goal difference of +3 after four goals scored and one conceded.

Should the four-time FIFA World Cup champions beat Portugal this Tuesday, they would reach the last-16 stage. They would join Australia, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Spain and Switzerland in the knockouts.