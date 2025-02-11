“Who makes the quality of the game?” - After Cristiano Ronaldo claims SPL is better than Ligue 1, Jorge Jesus offers bold comparison

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus has suggested that Portuguese teams would struggle in SPL. Ronaldo arrived in the Middle East in December 2022 after terminating his contract with Manchester United to join Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese superstar has registered 82 goals and 19 assists from 90 games across competitions so far in Saudi Arabia. However, Ronaldo has failed to win the league to date, with his team currently third in the league table after 19 games.

Reigning champions Al-Hilal are second, two points behind current leaders Al-Ittihad. Meanwhile, Jesus, who managed Benfica and Sporting during his coaching career, believes that the standards have fallen in Portugal.

Speaking recently to Canal11, as cited by OJOGO, the Portuguese manager insisted that teams in his country are no longer pioneers in the football circuit.

"There is no comparison. Just look. Just look at the quality of the players at Al Nassr, Al Ittihad. Who makes the quality of the game? The fans? It's the players... a Portuguese team would have a hard time winning the championship in Saudi Arabia. Benfica, Sporting and FC Porto have lost quality," said Jesus.

He continued:

"My team at Benfica had a lot of quality, FC Porto had a super team. We were always pioneers, we signed players from various countries at cheap prices and we produced great players. Not anymore. The great ones now go to Brazil and Argentina. We have been losing quality. Sometimes a surprise appears, like Gyokeres. At Benfica, Di María returned."

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al-Nassr expires in less than five months, and he will reportedly sign an extension.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo extend his stay in Saudi Arabia?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed on a one-year extension with Al-Nassr, according to GOAL via AFP. The Portuguese superstar may have recently turned 40, but his influence in the world of football has shown no signs of diminishing.

It has recently been stated by MARCA that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has agreed on a blockbuster one-year extension with the Portuguese club. An Al-Nassr official has now reportedly confirmed the same to AFP.

He said:

"The sides have agreed on the renewable extension of Ronaldo's contract, but it has not been signed yet. An announcement will be made over the coming days."

Cristiano Ronaldo has registered 24 goals and four assists from 26 games across competitions this season for Al-Nassr.

