Who is Manchester United and England superstar Ella Toone dating? Meet the 29-year-old footballer from Manchester who is in Australia to support her

After her blistering strike in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup semifinal against Australia, Manchester United's Ella Toone has become a popular name among fans. However, fans are unaware of her love interest.

Ella Toone made per professional debut with Blackburn Rovers in 2015. She also enjoyed a brief spell at Manchester City before she was signed by the Red Devils in 2018. At Manchester United, the 23-year-old has emerged as a top star. In a total of 99 appearances, she has scored a total of 34 goals.

Consequently, the young attacking midfielder is currently dating a fellow football star. She's in a relationship with Joe Bunney, who plays as a defender for the Northern Premier League Division One West side, Stalybridge Celtic.

Joe Bunney was born on September 26, 1993, in Manchester, England. Moreover, he started his football career as an attacker. However, he later transitioned into a defensive role due to his size.

The couple prefers keeping their personal lives secret, as a result, very little is known about their relationship. However, they keep sharing their pictures and snaps on social media accounts.

"Whenever I go to Joe’s games, the amount of lads who come over to me is mad and that is what really makes me smile. I stand there a lot of the time with my hood up, trying to watch, but they’ll say, ‘Are you Ella Toone of United? Can I have a picture?’" Ella told The Times.

Both football players have been extremely supportive of each other in their respective careers. Consequently, Bunney also joined his longtime girlfriend during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia. Last week, they were spotted going for a romantic walk around the coastal rocks.

Ella Toone provided the second-highest assist for Manchester United last season

Manchester United ended their 2022–23 Women's Super League campaign in the second spot. They were just a couple of points behind league leaders Chelsea on the final day. Nevertheless, they successfully managed to secure a UEFA Women's Champions League spot.

Consequently, Ella Toone was one of the brightest stars for Manchester United throughout the season. Just one behind Ona Batlle, she was the second-highest assist provider in the league for Manchester United, tied with Katie Zelem.

Nevertheless, Ona Batlle left Leigh to join Barcelona Femení earlier in the summer transfer window. Hence, Ella Toone will have a more significant role to play in the Red Devils league campaign, next year.