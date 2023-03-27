Who is Mesut Ozil's notorious ex-girlfriend? Meet Aida Yespica who allegedly f***ed everyone at AC Milan and Inter according to Jose Mourinho 

Former Real Madrid star Mesut Ozil was in a relationship with Aida Yespica during his stay in the Spanish capital. The recently-retired playmaker allegedly broke things off with the Italian model after being taunted by then-manager Jose Mourinho.

In 2017, Spanish newspaper El Confidencial released a series of audio recordings of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez from 2012. In one, Perez was heard speaking about Mesut Ozil’s then-girlfriend Aida Yespica and how Mourinho convinced the German to dump her.

Perez said (via The Upshot):

“Ozil came here aged 21. He is third generation Turk and then he discovers Madrid. He sent his girlfriend away and changed his lifestyle, falling for an Italian model from Milan. He had a private jet, so he would fly out there, f*** her and come back.

“Then one day, he annoyed Jose Mourinho, who jokingly said: 'Hey Ozil, idiot, let me tell you something as if I were your father, because this girl you're going out with has f***ed everyone at Inter and AC Milan, including the coaching staff of both teams'.”

Yespica, who, according to Mourinho, had relationships with many Inter Milan and AC Milan personnel, won Miss Venezuela in 2002, aged only 20. She moved to Italy to pursue her modeling career and became quite a sensation by 2003.

Yespica was the cover star of top-drawer lifestyle magazines such as Maxim, Fox and GQ, and released many nude calendars. She also appeared on multiple television reality shows in Spain and Italy until 2013.

Yespica was in a relationship with former Inter player Matteo Ferrari and the couple had a boy together, Aron Ferrari, in 2008. The Venezuelan is quite active on social media and currently has 992,000 followers on Instagram.

Mesut Ozil admits he cried on his way out of Real Madrid

Mesut Ozil spent three seasons at Real Madrid after joining the club from Werder Bremen in the summer of 2010. During his stay, the German emerged as one of the best playmakers in the business, effortlessly creating one chance after another. Ozil was shockingly sold to Arsenal in 2013, shortly after Carlo Ancelotti replaced Jose Mourinho as Madrid’s manager.

In an interview with MARCA, Ozil revealed how he felt when he was sold, admitting that he cried on the plane out of Madrid. Ozil said:

“I was very sad when I left Madrid. I remember that at the airport. When the plane in which I was leaving Madrid took off, I started to cry.

“I was really happy [at Real], but things happened. Suddenly, at the beginning of that season, I no longer had many playing minutes and a conflict arose between Mr. Florentino Perez and my father and agent.”

Mesut Ozil played 159 matches for Real Madrid before his deadline-day transfer in 2013. He scored 27 goals and claimed 81 assists, helping Madrid to a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey trophy, and a Supercopa de Espana.

