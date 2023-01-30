Who is the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo's children? 

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo currently has five children. Fans might remember that the Portuguese superstar was left devastated last season when one of his children passed away during childbirth.

The loss left Ronaldo in a tough spot psychologically and mentally. Arguably, it caused a sudden decline in his form and eventually triggered his exit from Manchester United.

Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, however, gave birth to a girl last year. Apart from the youngest one, Rodriguez is also the mother of another of Ronaldo's children.

However, the identity of the mother of three other children, including Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., is unknown. Cristiano Jr. is the eldest of Ronaldo's children. He has even played for the academies of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Ronaldo and his family currently reside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They are staying in a massive 17-suite hotel at the Four Seasons Hotel, which is located in the Kings Tower in Riyadh.

SAFF president Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival to Saudi Arabia

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is hands down the biggest superstar to ever step foot in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese is earning a mammoth £173 million per year with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's arrival has brought a new layer of excitement to the SPL. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has played two official games in the Middle East as an Al-Nassr player so far.

SAFF president Yasser Al-Misehal recently spoke about the impact that the Portuguese has made in terms of the country's football from a global point of view. He told SportPress 24:

"He is highly respected and adored in all parts of the world. His signing adds enormous value to Saudi football as a whole, not just his new club. He will help inspire a generation of Saudi children who can aspire to be just like him and now they will have the opportunity to witness firsthand his professionalism which helped make him one of the biggest stars in the history of the game."

Ronaldo will return to action on February 3 when Al-Nassr take on Al-Fateh in an away clash in the SPL.

