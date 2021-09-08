"Who needs Messi?" - Barcelona star wows fans with international performance 

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay was in sensational form yesterday as he scored a hat-trick in the Netherlands' 6-1 win against Turkey in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier. Starting as the focal point of Louis van Gaal's attack, the versatile front-man produced a magnificent display, as he wowed Barcelona fans across the world with his performance.

Memphis Depay has scored his first career hat-trick for the Netherlands.



Tearing apart 10-man Turkey.🤩 pic.twitter.com/M3O7V39o9F — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 7, 2021

Davy Klaassen, Guus Til and Donyell Malen also got their names on the scoresheet, but Memphis was undoubtedly the star of the show for the Netherlands. Despite being named Man of the Match, the 26-year-old revealed in a post-match interview that he can perform much better.

"I played sloppy at the start. I lost my first 3 balls. I expect more of myself, that’s it. People think I am always over the moon, but I can do better. Of course, it was a great night!"

Ahead of the game, he also shed light on his relationship with Louis van Gaal, under whom he enjoyed a rather unceremonious spell at Manchester United as a youngster.

"It wasn't a succesful year, but we put that behind us. We spoke with each other about it. I grew as a person and a player and the manager recognizes this in me too."

Memphis Depay could be Barcelona's shining light in the post Lionel Messi era

FC Barcelona v Getafe CF - LaLiga Santander

The Barcelona man is currently one of the most in-form players in world football and will look to continue his rich vein of form in the months ahead, as the Catalan giants look to move on from Lionel Messi.

With Antoine Griezmann also leaving the club this summer, Memphis is expected to take on more of a leadership role in Barcelona's attack, with the impressive Ansu Fati set to return from a long-term injury in the coming weeks.

In the wake of Memphis' standout performance for the Netherlands, several Barcelona fans took to social media to lavish praise on the Camp Nou's newest jewel.

Also Read

He was referred to as 'the face of La Liga' and a 'bargain,' amongst other things, after his haul of three goals and an assist. On that note, are some of the best reactions to his incredible performance for the Netherlands.

who needs Messi when you have Memphis? https://t.co/A88xQQmRlE — INMATE 4587 🇦🇷 (@bakrningii) September 7, 2021

Memphis is the face of La Liga. That’s crazy considering he has@only played couple of games.



Benzema in the mud. pic.twitter.com/Q7B0CbIUd1 — Araújismo (@morinaaaa10) September 8, 2021

Memphis cost Barcelona literally €𝟎 in transfer fee. Bargain. 🦁⚡️ — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@ReshadRahman_) September 7, 2021

With 33 goals, Memphis Depay has equalled Johan Cruyff in the all time topscorers list. pic.twitter.com/6FbhL8ArJL — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 7, 2021

Certified hattrick boy ⚽️⚽️⚽️🏹 pic.twitter.com/wOty0RTzhJ — Memphis Depay (@Memphis) September 7, 2021

Edited by Vishal Subramanian