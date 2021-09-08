"Who needs Messi?" - Barcelona star wows fans with international performance 

Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay was in sensational form yesterday as he scored a hat-trick in the Netherlands' 6-1 win against Turkey in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier. Starting as the focal point of Louis van Gaal's attack, the versatile front-man produced a magnificent display, as he wowed Barcelona fans across the world with his performance.
Davy Klaassen, Guus Til and Donyell Malen also got their names on the scoresheet, but Memphis was undoubtedly the star of the show for the Netherlands. Despite being named Man of the Match, the 26-year-old revealed in a post-match interview that he can perform much better.
"I played sloppy at the start. I lost my first 3 balls. I expect more of myself, that’s it. People think I am always over the moon, but I can do better. Of course, it was a great night!"
Ahead of the game, he also shed light on his relationship with Louis van Gaal, under whom he enjoyed a rather unceremonious spell at Manchester United as a youngster.
"It wasn't a succesful year, but we put that behind us. We spoke with each other about it. I grew as a person and a player and the manager recognizes this in me too."
Memphis Depay could be Barcelona's shining light in the post Lionel Messi era
The Barcelona man is currently one of the most in-form players in world football and will look to continue his rich vein of form in the months ahead, as the Catalan giants look to move on from Lionel Messi.
With Antoine Griezmann also leaving the club this summer, Memphis is expected to take on more of a leadership role in Barcelona's attack, with the impressive Ansu Fati set to return from a long-term injury in the coming weeks.
In the wake of Memphis' standout performance for the Netherlands, several Barcelona fans took to social media to lavish praise on the Camp Nou's newest jewel.
