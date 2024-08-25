"Who needs Pessi?", "We keep winning" - Inter Miami fans react after win seals MLS Playoff spot despite missing Lionel Messi

Inter Miami fans were ecstatic on social media after their side secured their passage into the Major League Soccer (MLS) playoffs with a 2-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday (August 24). Tata Martino's side cruised to victory even in the absence of Lionel Messi, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

The Argentine maestro has been out of action after suffering the knock in his nation's 1-0 victory in the Copa America final over Colombia. Despite his absence, Miami have continued to rack up the wins and stay atop the Eastern Conference.

The Herons started the game against Cincinnati on fire, with Uruguayan sharpshooter and Messi's ex-Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez in the thick of the action. He scored a quick-fire brace (1', 6') and his side held on to the scoreline despite a red card for young defender Tomas Aviles in the 42nd minute.

Fans were overjoyed on social media after the victory, which confirmed Miami's status as the first team into the MLS playoffs. They claimed that their side did not need Messi to be successful in the league.

@BoyfroTheIsland wrote:

"Who needs Pessi???!"

@ishowleo555 added:

"We keep winning."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

@fc_oc87445 wrote, "Suarez cannot run anymore, but he can sure finish! He still amazes!"

@DecentGhostXbox chimed in, "Massive win... Good goals by Suarez! Aviles needs to stop with the yellows and red cards lol... Gotta give Campana more mins frl... Other than that massive win wow!"

"We need to talk more about this team's improvement," @OfficialTobiie claimed.

"It feels good and I'm loving it," @Big_shaq001 exclaimed.

"This team is comp(l)eting for league title in just a matter of one season," @ForexTvOfficial wrote.

"That’s good, Keep winning," @GBarca_ wrote.

"Suarez delivers when the team needs him," @Teezy_Tha_Kid noted.

"He's already on the field" - Inter Miami coach Tata Martino provides update on Lionel Messi's injury return

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino provided a positive update on the return of Argentine superstar Lionel Messi from injury. The 61-year-old revealed that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was already back on the field in training.

In his post-game interview after the Herons' 2-0 victory over FC Cincinnati, Martino said (via MLS Soccer):

“Leo, like I said the other day, I can't tell you exactly what time, but he's already on the field. He is working with his physical therapist, he's out of the medical ward, he is training with a ball.

“So he has to get back in shape or recover most of his fitness that any player loses when they are out for five or six weeks, and to feel confident that his injury is behind him. But it is something that I believe is not very far from happening," Martino concluded.

Miami have eight more league games remaining, with the first of them being against the Chicago Fire on August 31. With an MLS Play-off berth secured, it is likely that Martino will slowly ease Messi back into the squad to avoid any recurrence of injury.

