"Who is the next guy going to be?" - Peter Schmeichel explains why Manchester United shouldn't fire Erik ten Hag 

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has backed manager Erik ten Hag to turn around the fortunes of the club despite their exit from the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 against Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in a must-win game on Tuesday, December 12. As a result, they finished at the bottom of their Champions League group, with just one win in six games.

The English giants have lost 12 of their first 24 games across competitions. They have been eliminated from the Champions League and the EFL Cup and are sixth in the Premier League. Manchester United's poor performances have led many to call for Ten Hag to be sacked.

Schmeichel, however, has backed the Dutchman, saying on CBS Sports (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think Ten Hag can turn this around, he is well equipped. There is a lot of people saying we need to change the manager again and that’s an opinion but, to who? Who is the next guy going to be? It [problems] go a lot deeper. It is structural at the football club."

Schmeichel pointed out the incoming changes at Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly close to buying minority stakes in Manchester United. The former goalkeeper said:

"This football club definitely needs a lot of changes and we are hoping now a deal with INEOS is happening and what we know from that deal is they are going to come in and take responsibility for all football matters. We get some new inspiration, new leadership, new ideas and I think also some new people."

Ten Hag was appointed Manchester United manager last summer and he led them to the Carabao Cup and a third-place finish in the Premier League. However, their performances and results have been disappointing this season.

Manchester United fail to threaten Bayern in a must-win game

The Red Devils needed to beat Bayern Munich and hope other results go their way to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. A draw could have seen them qualify for the Europa League playoffs.

However, Manchester United failed to threaten Bayern in the game and the Bavarians sealed a comfortable 1-0 win at Old Trafford. The visitors had 60% possession and made 10 attempts on goal, with three being on target. The hosts could only muster up five attempts, with one being on target.

Kingsley Coman eventually broke the deadlock in the 71st minute via an excellent assist from Harry Kane. The Bavarians finished at the top of the group with five wins and one draw. Copenhagen, meanwhile, secured their place in the knockouts with a win over Galatasaray, who dropped to Europa League playoffs.