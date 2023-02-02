Who is Noa van der Bij? Meet Liverpool new signing Cody Gakpo's girlfriend who is a junior booker for Cachet Models 

Liverpool secured Cody Gakpo's signature from PSV in the January transfer window for a fee between £35 million and £45 million (via Sky Sports). The Dutch forward earned a move to Anfield after his stellar FIFA World Cup campaign.

The winger's transition to England and the Premier League has been alongside girlfriend Noa van der Bij, who is from the Netherlands herself. She is currently a junior booker for Cachet Models and holds a management degree from the Avans University of Applied Sciences.

Liverpool have been in dire need of reinforcements for their front line as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are sidelined due to injury. The former picked up a knee injury against Arsenal last October while the latter suffered a calf injury against Manchester City the same month.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed prior to his side's FA Cup knockout by Brighton & Hove Albion that Jota was a couple of weeks away from training, while Diaz is expected to return in March (via GOAL).

Gakpo bagged three goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, scoring in all three of the Netherlands' group stage fixtures. The Dutch winger put on some incredible performances in the Eredivisie for PSV as well prior to his Anfield move. He racked up nine goals and 12 assists in just 14 games in the Dutch top tier before his move to England.

Gakpo, however, is yet to impress for his new club. The Netherlands international has failed to get on the scoresheet after three FA Cup games and two Premier League fixtures in a Liverpool shirt.

"I don't understand" - Jose Enrique questions Liverpool's decision to sign Cody Gakpo

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique cannot fathom why the Reds signed Gakpo instead of Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard. The Gunners secured Trossard's services from Brighton for £27 million in January.

The Belgian winger brings with him years of Premier League experience, having made 121 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls. He has also impressed in Arsenal's last two games.

A disappointed Enrique wrote on Twitter:

"You can call me whatever you want but I'm watching Arsenal and something that I say it before I even say it more now. That we sign Gakpo instead of Trossard for half of the price I don't understand. Really like Trossard."

Liverpool are struggling in the English top tier at the moment. Klopp's men find themselves ninth in the standings with a huge gap to cover to reach the top four. The Reds have only won eight of their 19 Premier League games this season.

