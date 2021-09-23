"Who are all these people?" - Rio Ferdinand 'stunned' during visit to Cristiano Ronaldo's house

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand has revealed an interesting anecdote from his visit to Cristiano Ronaldo's house during the latter's first stint at Old Trafford. The English centre-back admitted he was left stunned after discovering how visionary Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be back in the day.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo had appointed personal staff designated to take care of his diet, recovery and other requirements during his first Manchester United stint. So when Ferdinand visited the mercurial forward at his house, the Englishman was surprised to see so many people there.

Speaking about the incident to British boxer Anthony Joshua on William Hill's YouTube channel, Ferdinand stated:

"I went round his house one time and I walked in and he had about six/seven people sitting in his front room. I said to him, 'Cris, who are all these people, man?'

"He was like, 'That's my personal masseur, my nutritionist, my doctor, my physio, my chef.'

"He had all these people and back then no one was doing that. He was a visionary in that sense. He's just looking for every little detail that's going to enable him to improve."

Ferdinand also suggested Cristiano Ronaldo has not changed at all by referring to an occasion when the Manchester United star was playing for Juventus.

"He'll send me a picture and he's doing deep water recovery sessions in the sea. He's driven two hours to get there when he was in Turin with Juventus.

"Other people are at home or out at dinner. He's just looking for that extra edge."

Cristiano Ronaldo is like a man possessed: Ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand went on to claim that his former Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is like a man possessed when it comes to achieving success. The Englishman insisted that Ronaldo would push himself to any extent to continue being the best version of himself.

"Obviously Cristiano's just ridiculous.

"When he joined us he was a baby, but his intelligence to grow, his obsession to get better and his desire to be the best was just relentless.

"I've never seen anything like it, just a man possessed to get to the top and would do anything to get there."

Cristiano Ronaldo did not feature for Manchester United on Wednesday when they were knocked out of the League Cup by West Ham. The Portuguese is expected to return to action on Saturday in the Premier League as the Red Devils host Aston Villa.

