Who is Philippe Coutinho’s wife? Meet the Brazilian beauty who shares bikini snaps on Instagram 

Philippe Coutinho has been in a relationship with his wife Aine since childhood. They have been together since the forward's days of playing for Vasco da Gama. Coutinho has since played for clubs like Inter Milan, Liverpool and Barcelona.

Aine, who often shares pictures of her in bikinis on social media, has moved with the player as well. Philippe Coutinho, who currently playes for Aston Villa, once said (via The Sun):

"Aine plays a huge part in everything I do. We didn't study together, we didn't really have mutual friends, except for one, who had a party and we both went to it. We met there and sat together for a long time just talking. She asked me to be her boyfriend. There wasn't really a moment where we were like, 'OK we are together now.' We're from the same neighbourhood and so we just started seeing more and more of each other, going places together and it grew deeper and stronger."

Coutinho's Aston Villa went down to league leaders Arsenal 4-2 on Saturday in the Premier League. The Brazilian forward scored the second for his team.

Former Liverpool star delivers damning Philippe Coutinho verdict

Former Liverpool star Patrik Berger recently claimed that Philippe Coutinho's level has significantly dropped over the years. Berger told Best Sports Betting Canada (via Birmingham Live);

“I wish Coutinho stayed at Liverpool, he was the best player in the Premier League. Since he moved to Barcelona, it didn't work out for him as you probably expected, He didn't play that much or that well for Barcelona. Then Steven Gerrard took over Aston Villa and brought Coutinho back into the fold. I still think he is a fantastic player. But now it seems like he is only good for 20 minutes rather than 90."

Coutinho has scored one goal in 22 appearances for Villa this campaign.

