Who is Rasmus Hojlund? Meet Manchester United supporting Danish striker who idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo

Atalanta and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund has grabbed a few eyeballs with his outings for his national side in recent European qualifiers games.

Hojlund joined Atalanta in the summer window last year from Austrian side Sturm Graz. He received his second call-up to the Danish national side in the ongoing international break and responded brilliantly.

In encounters against Finland and Kazakhstan, the 20-year-old scored five goals, including a hat-trick against the former. He has also been likened to Erling Haaland due to his raw power and playing style.

UEFA.com em português @UEFAcom_pt



𝙃𝙖𝙩-𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 no primeiro jogo a titular pela Dinamarca



#EURO2024 Fixem este nome: Rasmus Højlund 🤔𝙃𝙖𝙩-𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 no primeiro jogo a titular pela Dinamarca Fixem este nome: Rasmus Højlund 🤔⚽⚽⚽ 𝙃𝙖𝙩-𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 no primeiro jogo a titular pela Dinamarca 🇩🇰#EURO2024 https://t.co/1kvr6fsKLT

He is also a self-proclaimed Manchester United fan and idolizes former Red Devils forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Admitting his love for the English giants, Hojlund said earlier this year (via Manchester Evening News):

"Now that you ask, I will not hide the fact that I am a huge Manchester United fan. So personally, it would be one of the biggest things for me, but of course that doesn’t mean that I would turn down other big clubs if the offers come at some point."

He has also been a Ronaldo fan since the Portuguese's first stint with the club, which ended in 2009 when he joined Real Madrid. The young striker continued following the great footballer during his time with Los Blancos as well.

“My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him at United and I followed him to Real Madrid,” he admitted (via Madrid Zone).

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🗣️ Rasmus Højlund: “My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him at United and I followed him to Real Madrid.” 🗣️ Rasmus Højlund: “My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. My father introduced me to him at United and I followed him to Real Madrid.” 🌟⚪️ https://t.co/DSiO50HF75

Manchester United in search of a new striker

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are on the lookout for a striker. They have reportedly identified a few players such as Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane as potential summer targets.

Ten Hag is keen to sign a world-class goal-scorer this summer. The club have been without an out-and-out striker since Ronaldo's departure last winter.

Marcus Rashford has taken up the majority of the goal-scoring burden while loanee Wout Weghorst has been used in a deeper role by the Dutch tactician. It is therefore imperative that the club sign a striker this summer to continue on their improvement curve.

Hojlund may not be the ideal candidate as he is not a finished product and doesn't suit the profile United are looking at as of now.

Poll : 0 votes